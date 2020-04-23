Best Portable Chargers and Power Banks

Have you ever been working on an important document only to realize your laptop is about to die and there's not an outlet in sight? Sucks, right? Normally, you'd be out of luck, but now there are plenty of accessory companies with portable chargers powerful enough to not only recharge a smartphone, tablet or a Nintendo Switch multiple times, but also give your average ultrabook a refill. Just be sure your notebook has to a USB Type-C port or the magic can't happen.

RAVPower USB C Battery Pack 20100 Portable Charger

Beloved by Many

Meet the Turbo Series 20,100 mAh. Thanks to its QuickCharge 3.0 inputs and outputs, you can expect quick charging for not only your devices but the battery itself. RAVPower is so confident in its product that it offers a lifetime warranty after buyers register it. Feature: Qualcomm Certified Quick Charge 3.0 | No. of Outputs: 2 | Battery Capacity: 20,100 mAh | Size: 6.8 x 3.2 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 1 pound

Aukey USB C Power Bank, 20000mAh Portable Charger

All the Ports You Could Ever Need

A slim silhouette, 20,000 mAh battery capacity and matte finish make up Aukey's USB-C Power Bank. Four outputs means you can charge your phone, laptop and Switch simultaneously with room for one more device. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging. Feature: Advanced safety features to prevent overheating or overcharging | No. of Outputs: 4 | Battery Capacity: 20,000 mAh | Size: 7.9 x 3.8 x 0.6 inches. | Weight: 1 pound

Mophie Powerstation Hub

Wireless Charging Built In

Mophie's Powerstation Hub is the newest device on the list, yet perhaps the most innovative. The Powerstation hub can be used as a wall outlet hub at home or at the office, then on the go as a portable battery with a 6,100mAh capacity, three USB outputs and a Qi-enabled wireless charging surface. Its foldable AC power prongs allow for both easy recharging and convenient storage during travel. Feature: Built-in prongs fold down for wall charging, then fold up for compact external battery | No. of Outputs: 4 | Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh | Size: 5.2 x 2.7 x 0.8 inches. | Weight: 0.6 pounds

Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Portable Charger

Conveniently Small for Travel

Sacrificing capacity for a smaller footprint, this charger fits comfortably almost anywhere. Supporting USB-C charging for input and output, it takes only 3.5 hours to top off the battery itself. The Anker stands out for its ability to trickle-charge smaller devices such as wireless headphones. But this little beauty is still powerful enough to top off your laptop. Feature: Trickle charging mode for smaller devices | No. of Outputs: 2 | Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh | Size: 4.5 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches. | Weight: 0.4 pounds

Omars Battery Pack Power Bank 10000mAh





Ergonomic Texture

The Omars SlimPack 10,000mAh is compressed into a design that's only 0.5 inches thick. A twill texture protective case shields the battery bank from getting scratched. As the thinnest member of this list, if you're looking for portability and grip, you can't go wrong with Omars. Feature: Most portable battery pack | No. of Outputs: 3 | Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh | Size/Weight: 5.7 x2.7 x0.5 inches. | Weight: 0.5 pounds

Jackery Supercharge

Comes with a Wall Charger





Thanks to the included speedy 45W wall charger, the Jackery's massive 26,800 mAh battery can be charged in only 3 hours. That is nine times faster than the time it would take a 1- amp charger. We like that the package includes a USB-C Charging Cable, a travel pouch and a two-year warranty. Feature: 45 W wall charging | No. of Outputs: 2 | Battery Capacity: 26,800 mAh | Size: 6.7 x 3.2 x 0.9 inches. | Weight: 1 pound