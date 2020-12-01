Best After Cyber Monday laptop deals 2020: The best sales right now

The best After Cyber Monday laptop deals are here. Just about every retailer still have some deals leftover from Cyber Monday — slashing dollars off the industry's best laptops.
So if you're interested in the best afterCyber Monday laptop deals online, you've come to the right place. And if you found yourself being a spectator during Black Friday, here's your chance to save big on your next laptop MacBook, Chromebook or Windows notebook PC. We're rounding up the top Cyber Monday laptops deals happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.
We've recently seen deals on the new MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1 which have recently gone inactive after Black Friday, including sales from B&H Audio and Amazon.
And if you're looking for a dirt-cheap laptop under $200, there are plenty of Cyber Monday Chromebook deals to consider. It's an affordable pickup if you want a basic laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet, and stream content on.
Cyber Monday is here and we're seeing tons of fantastic deals on today's top mobile tech. Here are the best after Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get right now.
Best After Cyber Monday laptop deals right now
Cyber Monday laptop deals under $600
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy
This $100 discount drops the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 down to $179. The 2-in-1 Chromebook has a MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has an 11-inch display.View Deal
Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $349 @ Samsung
For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $349 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It's powered by a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal
Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $417 @ Amazon
The Acer Chromebook 715 is $67 off ahead of Cyber Monday. This laptop on sale packs a 15.6" Full-HD 1080p display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i3-8130U dual core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In our Acer Chromebook 715 review, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its premium, durable chassis, great performance and over 10 hour battery life. View Deal
Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell
This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal
Dell Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1: was $519 now $369 @ Dell
The Chromebook 3000 Series 2-in-1 is great for school and beyond. It features a tamper- and spill-resistant keyboard, long battery life and powerful Intel CPU performance. At $149 off, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get. View Deal
Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: was $649 now $549 @ Newegg
Now $100 off in this epic Cyber Monday deal, the new Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!View Deal
After Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $799 @ B&H
Now $200 off in an epic Cyber Monday laptop deal, the base model MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends December 1 at 5:59 a.m. ET.View Deal
LG Gram (15.6-inch): was $1,299 now $947 @ Amazon
The 15.6-inch LG Gram is for people looking for an all-around laptop, one that can switch between work and play seamlessly. The laptop is equipped with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB M.2 MVMe SSD and integrated Intel graphics. The laptop has a 15.6-inch display and is rated for 18.5 hours of battery life. View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $999 @ Microsoft
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $300 off for Cyber Monday. It packs 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD. View Deal
HP EliteBook 840 G7 laptop: was $1,651 now $660 @ HP
If you're looking for a powerhouse of a business laptop, the HP EliteBook 840 G7 is for you. Even better, it's currently discounted at 60% off at $660, dropping it to its lowest price ever. The laptop is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, Intel integrated graphics and a 14-inch display.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,000 now $749 Walmart
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, one of the best tablets on the market, is now only $750 in this incredible Cyber Monday. The Surface Pro 7 in this Black Friday sale has a 12.3-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 CPU, Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The iPad Pro competitor also comes with a type cover that can be used as a kickstand. It's only $749 at Walmart.View Deal
Dell G3 15 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $809 now $599 @ Dell
The Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop is outfitted with Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU, all of which are specs that make this a solid entry-level gaming laptop. This Cyber Monday deal starts on November 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET.View Deal
HP Omen 15 (Ryzen 7): was $1,249 now $849 @ Best Buy
Save $400 on the HP Omen 15 at Best Buy. Armed with a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM (expandable via dual slots), a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, the Omen 15 is a steal at its discounted $849 price. The laptop has a four-zone RGB-backlit keyboard and a 144Hz 1080p display. View Deal
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $2,279 now $949 @ Lenovo
This lingering Lenovo Black Friday deal takes $1,329 off the base model Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 via coupon "X1BLACKFRIDAY". It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10201U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,239 for $949 @ Lenovo
Currently $500 off via coupon "GOBBLEGOBBLE2", the Lenovo Legion 5i is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB secondary drive and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,399 now $999 @ Lenovo
This Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $400 off the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga C940. This convertible machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal
After Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,500
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5: was $3,099 now $1,299 @ Lenovo
The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 4K laptop to buy. We love its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This model on sale 14-inch, 2K display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo coupon code, "THINKCYBER2" knocks $1,799 off its regular price. View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $1,099
The Lenovo Legion 5 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This machine lasted 7 hours and 13 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is impressive for a gaming laptop.View Deal
HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (Intel): was $1,249 now $1,079 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently taking $171 off the HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,149 @ Newegg
If you're looking to buy a beast of a gaming rig, you can save $450 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7 laptop. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel, 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $3,219 now $1,199 @ Lenovo
This Lenovo Cyber Monday deal takes $2,019 off the base model Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 via coupon "THINKSGIVING2". It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/8GB/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,279 @ Amazon
This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $220 off this machine. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. View Deal
HP Elite Dragonfly (2020): was $2,561 now $1,280 @ HP
This incredible Cyber Monday laptop deal takes a whopping 50% off the 13-inch HP Elite Dragonfly. Professionals on the go will love the security that comes with the HP Elite Dragonfly. With the built in Tile tracker, you can easily keep track of your laptop. Plus, with an 8th Gen i3 processor, 226 SSD, and new 5G capabilities, this laptop has it all.View Deal
New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,322 @ Dell
This Dell Cyber Monday deal takes $277 off the Dell XPS 15 via coupon, "WEEKEND10". This machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel anti-glare IPS display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2,689 now $1,478 @ Lenovo
The base ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 sees a $1,210 discount in Lenovo's Cyber Monday sale via coupon, "THINKPROMO". This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB MAXQ graphics, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal
Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,459 now $1,149 @ Dell
The Dell G7 Gaming Laptop is sleek and powerful with its 10th Gen Intel Core i7 -10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, a 15-inch FHD display, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of VRAM. This deal starts November 30 at 8:00 p.m ET.View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,149 @ Newegg
If you're looking to beast of a gaming rig, you can save $450 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Thin Bezel 144 Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal
After Cyber Monday laptop deals under $2,000
Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Dell
This Black Friday deal gaming laptop deal takes $300 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal
Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell
Dell's Black Friday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.
View Deal
HP ZBook Create G7 Workstation: was $4,005 now $1,602 @ HP
HP's Black Friday sale continues over Cyber Monday weekend takes $2,403 off this excellent workstation. The base model HP Zbook Create G7 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.6-GHz i5-10400H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. View Deal