Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger review

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand Specs Price: $79.99

Ports: 1 x USB-C input, 1 x USB-C output

Wireless charging: 1 x Qi wireless charging (iPhone 12 or later/AirPods Pro)



Apple products are some of the most sought-after devices on the market, but you don’t need stats like the $365 billion revenue the Cupertino tech giant made in 2021 to tell you how popular they are. A quick look through all the third-party brands offering near-limitless Apple-specific accessories on Amazon gives anyone a good idea how profitable iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches and more can be.



Satechi, a well-regarded consumer electronics brand, is amongst the lineup of usual suspects when it comes to Apple accessories; from USB-C hubs for MacBooks to wireless charging stands for iPhone . Now, with its 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger, AirPods Max owners have an accessory to store their pricey headphones in style — for the hefty price of $79.99.



It’s clear that Satechi is targeting a niche market with its stand, especially for those that are looking for a handy place to hang Apple’s gorgeous pair of headphones. As you’ll find in our Apple AirPods Max review , these cans sport a sublime design that’s made to be shown off. I love perching these wireless headphones on my desk without the need for the forgettable Smart Case since there’s a port to charge the AirPods Max while they hang in all their stylish glory. But that price is a huge ask, especially with a wireless charger that only works for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 . A niche audience, indeed.

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger price

The Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger is available on the company’s website and will set you back $79.99, which makes it one of the more expensive wireless chargers for iPhones and other Apple products around. A scroll through the list of iPhone chargers on Amazon not only shows that wireless charging docks can cost well under $40, but they can simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods Pro , and Apple Watch. Satechi’s wireless charger? Just an iPhone 12 and later or the AirPods Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Realistically, that’s one wireless charger paired with a stainless steel arm to hang your AirPods Max on. The good news is you can charge the AirPods Max via the USB-C output port, but you can also get a cheaper USB-C hub (from $27) to charge Apple’s headphones while also having a number of other connections to utilize. To me, what you’re really paying for is the set piece of storing your AirPods Max.

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger design

Matching the style and flair of the AirPods Max with a sleek stainless steel arm with padded grips, the 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is a neat accessory to add some polish to any desk setup. Plus, the stand itself is easy to maneuver, and doesn’t take up much real estate if you prefer a more minimalist style.

(Image credit: Future)

The stainless steel hanger is also equipped with a rubberized hook to wrap your USB-C-to-Lightning cable around, which is a welcome addition to clean up a would-be mess of cables. This provided an easy way to connect and charge my AirPods Max, and it also meant I could lose the Smart Cover seeing as I could simply connect them to charge every time I placed them on the stand.

(Image credit: Future)

Weighing 1.1 pounds, the stand is light, yet sturdy enough so it won’t fall over if it’s mistakenly knocked. This is thanks to the rubberized grips at the bottom. As for the base of the headphone stand, there’s a MagSafe-shaped wireless charger to easily place your iPhone or AirPods Pro case on, surrounded by a black reflective surface. While this looks sleek, it can easily gather dust and smudges, which quickly loses appeal. That said, the centerpiece of it all is the AirPods Max themselves, and it’s nice to finally have a place to put them that matches their gorgeous aesthetic.

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger performance

Let’s be real; this is a wireless charger with a stand and one USB-C port to charge your AirPods Max. However, I found the USB-C output to be far handier than the wireless charger itself.



The wireless charger is designed for the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with MagSafe compatibility, along with the AirPods Pro. Calling it a “wireless charger” can throw some consumers off, as this means it can charge anything with wireless charging capabilities. This isn’t exactly the case, as it should be called a “MagSafe charger” instead. I own an iPhone SE (2020) , which comes with wireless charging. When trying to use it with the stand, it was near-impossible to get it charging. I would have to place it in an exact position and slightly press down on it for it to start juicing up, only for it to randomly stop charging altogether. I’m sure many AirPods Max owners upgraded to the latest iPhone Apple has to offer, but not everyone owns an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 along with the AirPods Max.

(Image credit: Future)

Since it’s more compatible with the AirPods Pro, I placed it on the wireless charger with better results. Still, I couldn’t simply place it and rest sure that it was charging, as I would have to adjust it sometimes for the charge to kick in. This isn’t ideal for a wireless charger, especially at an $80 price tag.



To put this into perspective, Kensington’s StudioDock iPad docking station can wirelessly charge my iPhone SE (2020) and AirPods Pro, along with my iPad Air (2020) and Apple Watch SE , without a sweat. I could place devices on its designated wireless charging pads without worrying if they’re charging or not. Sure, it's an even pricier $380, but it also comes with a USB-C port that can charge the AirPods Max, and more.

(Image credit: Future)

With this in mind, Satechi’s 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is solely for those that own an iPhone 12 or later along with a pair of AirPods Max. If they own these devices, mustering up an extra $80 may be a hard sell.

Bottom line