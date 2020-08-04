xCloud arrives on Xbox Game Pass on Sept 15: Here are the included games

We finally have a date for the launch of Xbox's Project xCloud: September 15. On that date, xCloud will get roped into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and offer 100-plus games for you to play in the cloud.

Here are the games we know about right now that are included in Project xCloud:

Games you can play on xCloud

Project xCloud will be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost beginning on September 15 in 22 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

With xCloud on Game Pass, you'll be able to play games on any Android device, whether its a phone or a tablet. And for those who are wondering, your saves, achievements and overall progression will be carried over each time you go from your mobile device to your console or PC.

Here are the games that are confirmed so far for Project xCloud:

Ark: Survival Evolved

Bleeding Edge

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3 (campaign)

Destiny 2

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Minecraft Dungeons

The Outer Worlds

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Quantum Break

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Ryse: Son of Rome

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Tell Me Why

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami 2

We're excited to see the full list of Project xCloud-compatible games and test how they function on a mobile device. Stay tuned for our full review when xCloud officially launches on September 15.