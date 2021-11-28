Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 crashes by $40 in Microsoft's killer Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2021 is in full swing and retailers everywhere are offering all the bargains deals any gamer could ask for. Microsoft is joining the Black Friday bonanza with a steep discount on its swish Xbox Elite Controller Series 2.



Right now, you can pick up the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 with a staggering $40 discount from Microsoft. With a $179.99 retail price, Xbox and PC gamers will be thrilled to know they can save big and grab the premium controller for just $139.99. With the holidays around the corner, this is an excellent gift for any gamer (or an even better gift for yourself).

Save a whopping $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Don't miss out on this epic Cyber Monday deal!

The Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate premium gamepad flex. Now at $40 off the asking price, this is a stellar Cyber Monday deal any gamer should check out.



Over its predecessor, it has more customization options, a built-in rechargeable battery, impulse Triggers, and adjustable tension thumb grips. Unlike the standard Elite Controller, it supports Bluetooth. This enables easy pairing to your gaming laptop, iPhone or iPad for Apple Arcade games.



The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons. At just 12 ounces, it feels solid and every bit as premium as it looks. It ships with a carrying case to protect the controller when it's not in use without obstructing the USB-C charging port.



With the dedicated Xbox Accessories app, you can fully remap every button, adjust the sensitivity of the sticks or triggers, and so much more. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 machines.



