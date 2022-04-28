Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase announced for June 12 — how to watch it

Xbox is hosting a special gaming showcase with Bethesda to show off a lineup of games coming soon, along with new releases gearing up to launch on Game Pass on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.



Announced on the Xbox Wire blog, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 12. While it doesn't offer a hint at what will be announced, we expect to see plenty of sneak peeks at hotly anticipated titles such as Starfield, Redfall, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and a few more big reveals.

The event will be streamed on a variety of platforms, on June 12, and you can check out the best places to watch it below.

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase

Kicking off on June 12 at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST, the livestream will be available to watch on everything from YouTube to TikTok.

Starfield is one of the biggest games on many gamers' radar, with a recent developer diary revealing new faction details, a robot companion and more. It's Bethesda’s first self-developed title not in the Fallout or Elder Scrolls franchises, and we have high hopes for it.



We have yet to hear many updates from other games like Redfall, so we're excited to see what's in store for the Arkane Studios-developed co-op first-person shooter. Stay tuned for big announcements and everything coming to Xbox Game Pass once the showcase kicks off.