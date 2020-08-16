World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date, gameplay, zones, level squish and more

World of Warcraft is the most successful MMO ever made. That’s not an exaggeration and it’s no small feat. Blizzard has kept this (mostly) great game alive with nearly 16 years of additional content, whether that be in the form of expansions revolving around novel worlds or patches that add brand new dungeons and raids.

And soon, we’ll be getting our hands on Shadowlands, Blizzard’s upcoming effort to shift the state of the game with a handful of bold mechanics.

For all you fellow WoW nerds out there, here’s everything you need to know about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, including details on its release date, gameplay, zones, customization, and level squish.

Blizzard Entertainment is committed to ensuring that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands hits a Fall 2020 release date. However, there’s no exact day announced as of yet, but there might be some evidence to suggest it’ll be on the early side of Q4 2020.

This is because the Shadowlands pre-patch just hit the Public Test Realm (PTR). Typically, these pre-patches are released anywhere between four to six weeks before the official expansion launch. If the pre-patch officially launches in a month or so, we could see Shadowlands released in either late October or early November.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gameplay

One of the big changes coming to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is its addition of Covenants, which let players pledge their allegiance to a specific group in order to be rewarded with unique armor sets, special abilities, cosmetics and more. The four covenants are Kyrian (angelic guardians), Necrolords (undead necromancers), Night Fae (fairies attuned with nature) and Venthyr (gothic vampires).

One of the most exciting aspects of Covenants is that it will allow players to Soulbind specific characters within them. This system gives us access to new skill trees that provide a handful of special bonuses and abilities. These bonuses can be both combat-based or practically used within the world. A skill like "Travel with Boop" allows the player to increase their movement speed for a few minutes if they remain still for a long enough period of time.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Additionally, Shadowlands will add something called Torghast, which will play similarly to a rogue-like, allowing the player to gain specific buffs as they climb higher and higher up the tower. For example, Death Knights can be given an ability called Toxic Accumulator, which increases the damage done from Death’s Due by 10%, and these modifiers are additive, allowing for this one, in particular, to stack up to 15 times.

Torghast is exciting for those who want to dungeon crawl until they drop because it’s different every time a player enters. The novelty of each run is further kept intact by modifiers that will fundamentally change how mobs and bosses should be approached.

If you’re curious about what the purpose of this tower is, it apparently holds the location of the Forge of Domination, which is where the Lich King’s infamous Frostmourne and Helm of Domination were crafted. This forge will allow players to craft legendaries of their own using materials found within the tower itself.

Shadowlands is also continuing the trend of Mythic+ by adding new affixes . We’re unsure of how many will launch with Shadowlands, but we have some information on a few. “Prideful” will cause every non-boss mob a player kills to slowly contribute to a “Pride” meter, which eventually forces them to battle a Manifestation of Pride enemy. “Inspiring” randomly gives non-boss enemies a buff that strengthens their allies, “Storming” causes enemies to occasionally summon a damaging whirlwind and “Spiteful” has monsters appear from the corpses of enemies to attack other players.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands zones

Shadowlands will be launching with five new areas and a city hub. Bastion is a gorgeous and otherworldly floating land inhabited by angelic creatures called the Kyrian. Maldraxxus is an undead-infested nightmare similarly designed to many plague-ridden Wrath of the Lich King areas. Ardenweald is an enchanting forest occupied by the Night Fae and other beautiful wildlife. The Maw is a ruined vortex of souls, inhabited by the most awful creatures in the Shadowlands. Revendre is straight out of a vampiric fantasy, with a soul-siphoning covenant called Venthyr native to the area. Yes, there are vampires in World of Warcraft, equipped with gothic castles and copious amounts of bats.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Oribos, The Eternal City, lies in the center of the Shadowlands and it will exist as a hub area bridging the rest of these worlds akin to Dalaran in Wrath of the Lich King. This list of zones isn’t including Exile’s Reach, which is a new starting area that will be released before the game’s launch in a pre-patch.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands level squish

Easily the biggest change in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is a complete overhaul of the leveling system. In Battle For Azeroth, the current max level is capped at a threatening 120. When Shadowlands’ pre-patch launches in a month or so, the new cap will be changed to 50, and when Shadowlands itself releases, it’ll then go up to 60. This is Blizzard’s attempt to streamline World of Warcraft and make it more accessible to new users.

When this new level cap gets implemented, players will have the choice of beginning in a new starting zone called Exile’s Reach. This will act as a noob-friendly tutorial intended to take them from level 1 to 10, and when they’re ready to venture out, they can decide which area they want to explore to take them to the level 50 cap.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

I’m someone who’s ridiculously nostalgic for Wrath of the Lich King, so I can make the decision to experience my leveling journey from 10-50 in Northrend. Previously, I’d have to hop around the world or queue up for dungeons to try and gain as much experience as possible to hit 120 in preparation for Shadowlands. Now I can leisurely enjoy my time in an area I love without having to worry about pushing through nearly 16 years of content.

The most exciting part about this change is that every character I roll can experience a different questline and area. I can jump through an entire expansion with one character to hit max level rather than having to go through all six.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands customization

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is making some incredible updates to character customization, including the ability for currently existing toons to change their gender for free. Outside of that, every standard race will be given new options, including additional skin tones, faces, hairdos, eye colors and more.

Most importantly, humans can now be given facial features and hairstyles of Asian and African descent. Previously, World of Warcraft only allowed players to make human characters with Caucasian facial features and just a different skin tone. This has always been problematic, and although it took Blizzard far too long to implement these changes to humans, it’s still a welcome update.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Apart from these changes, Night Elfs can add leaves to their hair, Draenei have the ability to change the size of their tail and tendrils, Dwarves can have tattoos, Blood Elves can be made with darker skin colors, Trolls can have body paint, Minotaurs can have flowers in their hair, Orcs can have war paint, and Undead can be given fully-formed bodies.