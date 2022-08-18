Why I’m skipping the iPhone 14 — and you should, too

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 14 launch event is inching closer (expecting to fall on September 7), and all eyes seem to be on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. With noteworthy changes and improvements across the board, the Pro models look to finally offer substantial upgrades over the standard models.



So, what do the basic iPhone 14 and expected iPhone 14 Max offer? Of course, the Max model is an exciting new addition, especially for those who want bigger screen real estate without having to pay over $1,000 for an iPhone Pro Max. Other than that, leaks and rumors don't indicate too many eye-catching differences — and that's a big letdown.



From the chip it may pack to the absence of a display feature we've always wanted, here are a few reasons why I'll skip the iPhone 14 — and why you should, too.

Not always-on

To start off, I'm a big fan of my iPhone SE (2020), and still think it's one of the best iPhones to grab, especially at its price. But with a new iPhone 14 launch looming, I'm looking for any reason to upgrade, and a leak confirming the iPhone 14 will have an always-on display gave me the incentive to make the jump.



Hold on, that's apparently only coming to the Pro models. There have been several leaks pointing to an always-on display for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, with 9to5Mac uncovering evidence for an always-on display in the iOS 16 beta code. What's more, iOS developer Steve Mosser discovered a simplified lock screen in Xcode beta 14 with no wallpaper, stripped-back versions of widgets, and dramatic display dimming.

(Image credit: Mac Rumors)

There's no word of this feature arriving on the iPhone 14. Sure, with iOS 16, we're set to see a number of interesting features arrive, including the ability to add widgets to the Lock Screen and choose from various fonts, colors, and styles. But that's coming to nearly all iPhones; it's not exclusive to the standard iPhone 14.



If the leaks are accurate, then the display will look identical to the iPhone 13. The biggest display feature we would love to see trickle down to the standard iPhone 14 is Pro Motion, the 120Hz adaptive display tech introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, with no real signs of it arriving, that may just be reserved for Pro models.



Speaking of looking similar to previous models...

Sticking with the notch

There's a reason nearly all renders you come across of the upcoming iPhone 14 are just of the Pro models — there currently isn't anything to make the standard models stand out compared to the iPhone 13.



That has to do with the notch. Back in 2021, oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicated in a research note (via MacRumors) that Apple may finally eliminate the notch with the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Pro render via Twitter / DuanRui (Image credit: Twitter / DuanRui)

This idea garnered additional support with Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants showing off what he refers to as a "hole + pill" design for the front-facing camera. However, Ross specifies that this would be limited to the Pro models.



Now, it seems to be a lock, as renders from a number of leakers, including Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech, are showcasing the elimination of the notch in favor of the pill-shaped design. As a side note, it looks like an "i," which conveniently fits the "i"Phone aesthetic.



It's not like the elimination of the notch on the 14 Pro models will do anything new, and a recent leak from a source who states to have had a "hands-on" with the Pro model even claims the "pill + hole" design "looks weird" and doesn't make a difference.



Still, if the basic iPhone 14 models keep the usual notch, it's not going to look too different from the previous generation. I don't know about you, but if I'm upgrading to a new iPhone, I would want it to at least look different.

Lack of A16

One of the biggest upgrades we're treated to with every new iPhone model is the chip. From the A11 Bionic of the iPhone X to the A15 packed in the iPhone 13, Apple continues to boost performance speeds with every new iPhone launch. Well, maybe not this year.



Stow your A16 party hats as Kuo believes only the Pro models will be getting the new chip, leaving the iPhone 14 and 14 Max with the same A15 Bionic of the iPhone 13. What's more, a DigiTimes report asserted that only the Pro models would be getting a bump to LPDDR5 RAM, while the standard models will once again use LPDDR4X RAM.

(Image credit: Future)

Rumor has it that the A16 processor will move to a 4-nanometer process from the current 5nm process, meaning a larger performance jump. A Macworld article attempted to quantify it and came up with a 15% CPU boost, a 25-30% GPU jump, and the most dramatic change a 50% increase in memory bandwidth.



That's all well and good for those opting for the Pro, but those eyeing up the iPhone 14 are left with the same performance as the 13. Not that we need that performance bump. As you'll find in our Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13, Pixel 6 vs. iPhone 13, and other face-offs, the A15 chip wipes the floor when it comes to performance by a long shot. Even the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 and A13 in my iPhone SE (2020) continues to shine.



However, without the performance jump in the standard iPhone 14 models, why not just stick with the iPhone 13? I'm sure Apple will offer some sort of upgrade to make it worth our while, but if it's not the A16, the Cupertino tech giant will have to do a lot to win potential customers over.

What camera upgrade?

Cameras have consistently shined on iPhone models, despite them sticking with a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide. This time around, however, the iPhone 14 Pro models are looking to come packed with an upgraded 48MP main camera sensor and even a telephoto zoom lens.



There has been no indication of the standard iPhone 14 models getting any of these upgrades. That's fair enough, seeing the Pro models have usually been tagged as the iPhone for photography. But not even a slight change in the camera system in the standard models?

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Jon Prosser)

Well, another camera rumor that seems to keep getting kicked down the road is the addition of sensor-shift optical image stabilization to all four models. This technology gives dramatically improved image stabilization that enhances video and low-light photos. So, at least that's something customers could look forward to.



While the standard iPhone 14 cameras are expected to still deliver excellent quality, it's hard to know how much better they will be compared to previous models. Of course, time will tell, but a 48MP camera upgrade sounds a lot more appealing than the cameras we've already come across.



As a side note, the source from LeaksApplePro on Twitter talked about the cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro models, saying the upgrade may have some issues when it comes to Night Mode.



The source points out that there's some "optimization to do regarding night mode," and that it's "worse than the 13 Pro in that field." Apparently, when taking pictures, there is a substantial amount of noise. Only time will tell if this claim is true.

Outlook

The iPhone 14 has yet to arrive, but if leaks and rumors ring true, then there may not be a lot going for the "next-gen" flagship — if we exclude the Pro models, that is.



The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be interesting upgrades, further distancing themselves from the standard 14 and 14 Max. That's great for those looking to spend their hard-earned cash on the Pro models, but for those who don't want to spend around $1,000 (or more, thanks to a tipped price increase of $100), the iPhone 14 is looking to be a lackluster upgrade.



We won't know for sure until Apple's next flagship is announced and we get some hands-on time with the iPhone 14 (stay tuned for our reviews), and I'm hoping there are worthy upgrades so I can pick it up. But with the lack of upgrades we're hearing about, my sights are on the eventually-more-affordable iPhone 13, and maybe even waiting for the iPhone 15.