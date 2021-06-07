Walmart Prime Day sale 2021: Deals for Days starts Father's Day

Prime Day may be Amazon's annual celebration, but its competitors are crashing the party with anti-Prime Day deals.

Walmart for example is holding its own big summer savings event alongside Amazon Prime Day this month. This year's Walmart's "Deals for Days" sale runs from Father's Day, June 20 through June 23. Bargain shoppers can expect to see Black Friday-like discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, and more.

One of Walmart's anti-Prime Day deals drops the latest HP Chromebook 11 down to just $159. That's $60 off its normal price of $219 and this Chromebook's lowest price ever. In fact, it's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Not to be outdone, Target's own "Deal Days" sale is scheduled to run from June 20 through June 22. As a reminder, Prime Day 2021 runs from June 21 to June 22. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.

Walmart Prime Day deals

HP Chromebook 11 (2021): was $219 now $159 @ Walmart

This Walmart's Deals for Days offer takes on Prime Day with $60 off, the HP Chromebook 11. Small, portable, and reliable the 2021 Chromebook 11 packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek - MT8183 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. This is all you need for basic tasks like creating docs, emails, web browsing and streaming content. View Deal

Surface Laptop 4: $1,300 @ Walmart

We expect to see the Editor's Choice Surface Laptop 4 among Walmart's anti-Prime Day deals this month. The biggest markdown we've ever seen for this laptop since its release in April took $50 off. We're hoping for a more generous discount of $75 or more with the coming weeks. This model is configured with a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

Now $100 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for the money. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183C Core Pilot 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of memory. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect for your day-to-day needs.View Deal

Acer Swift 3 4K Laptop: was $899 now $749 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $150 off the Acer Swift 3 4K laptop right now. It has a portable, lightweight design and packs multitasking muscles for your day-to-day tasks. The laptop in this deal boasts a 13.5-inch 4K display, 1.1-GHz Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. We could see this deal return during Walmart's Deals for Days" during Prime Day. View Deal