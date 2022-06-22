Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart Fire TV falls to epic low price of $699 in early Prime Day deal

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day 2022 sale starts July 12 with fantastic discounts on smart TVs. However, you don't have to wait to save big on a new big screen 4K TV. Select early access Prime Day deals are now available — exclusively for Prime members.

Prime members can get the Toshiba M550 Series 75 inch 4K Fire TV for just $699 (opens in new tab) — its lowest price ever. Typically, it retails for $1,399, so that's a whopping $700 in savings or 50% off. This is one of the best Prime Day 2022 deals you can get today. If you're long overdue for an upgrade, this big screen TV can be had for an insanely low price.

This epic early access Prime Day TV 2022 deal takes $700 off the 75-inch Toshiba M550 Series 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

Toshiba's M550 series Fire TV with Alexa voice remote makes it easy to access movies and TV shows. Enjoy the convenience of having live TV, your favorite streaming channels, and apps all together on one home screen.

The M550 features a sleek, thin bezel design and 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 120Hz panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. For incredible looking gameplay, Toshiba engineers gave the M550 a 480 motion rate to support auto low latency mode.

Video enhancing Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ imaging technology ensures a realistic, cinematic viewing experience. Meanwhile, DTS Virtual: X provides truly immersive audio whether you're streaming movies, music or gaming.

For connecting a gaming console, laptop or other external devices, the Toshiba M550 supplies you with plenty of ports. You get four HDMI ports, a USB port, RF antenna, RCA composite video input, L/R audio input composite, digital audio output, and headphone jack.

If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) now to access this deal and more upcoming Prime Day exclusives. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 for a one-year membership. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the price of the standard Prime membership.

More TV deals

At $260 off, the Fire TV Omni Series it now at its lowest price ever. The TV's easy-to-use home screen lets you access streaming apps, cable, satellite, video games, Luna cloud gaming and more in one place. Access over a million TV shows and movies across Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, Paramount+, and others. Like all Fire TVs, it ships with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free operation.

One of the best early access Prime Day deals knocks $80 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV Edition. Its easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.