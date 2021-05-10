Tip Jar is now available for Twitter because hearting a tweet just won’t pay the bills.

Twitter recently announced a new Tip Jar feature so users can send and receive money. Now, English-speaking Twitter users can send tips to each other while using the iOS or Android Twitter app.

You can only send and receive tips if you have enabled the Tip Jar feature on your Twitter profile. Once you tap on the Tip Jar icon, you can then choose which payment method you prefer; Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, and Bandcamp are the available payment options.

Senior Product Manager at Twitter Esther Crawford released the following statement on Twitter." We $ee you – sharing your PayPal link after your Tweet goes viral, adding your $Cashtag to your profile so people can support your work, dropping your Venmo handle on your birthday, or if you just need some extra help. You drive the conversation on Twitter, and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes. Today, we're introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips.

You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. Tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. Select whichever payment service or platform you prefer, and you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app, where you can show your support in the amount you choose. The services* you can add today include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo. Twitter takes no cut. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces."

For now, Twitter has only chosen a select group of users to add Tip Jar to their accounts with plans to expand the feature and add support for more languages in the near future. It's a very interesting development, especially that Twitter isn't seeking a fee or to gain financially from this option. Regardless, creatives will be very grateful for the support and now let the war begin for the largest tip ever received for a Tweet!