This fantastic affordable drawing tablet is $50 off for Prime Day

If you have a young artist in your home and you're looking for an affordable drawing display/table option, the VEIKK VK1200 pen display is a solid choice. The full laminated screen combines the glass and screen seamlessly. This ensures the accuracy of the cursor position and the lowest parallax. VK1200's active area is 11.6 inches with 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution and comes with anti-glare film, it can protect the screen from scratches and offer a real paper-like drawing experience. You get all this for under $200!

The Veikk VK1200 is a fantastic affordable drawing tablet option for the young artist in your life. VK1200's active area is 11.6 inch IPS display with anti-glare film, it can protect the screen from scratches and offer a real paper-like drawing experience.

The VK1200 drawing monitor comes with a battery-free pen with 8192 levels of pen pressure, and it supports up to 60 degrees tilt function. The Veikk VK 1200 features 6 shortcut keys that can be customized according to your drawing habit in different software. It can improve efficiency and create a highly ergonomic and convenient work platform. Your young artist can get all this right now for under $200 during Amazon Prime day. (opens in new tab)