Wow! This Acer Chromebook is only $109 in early Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are already running rampant! So if you're looking for a cheap Chromebook deal, you'll definitely find one. But look no further! We've discovered one of the best deals around.

Right now, you can get the Chromebook 311 on sale for $109 at Best Buy. You can't get a price better than that!

Acer Chromebook 311 Cyber Monday deal

Acer Chromebook 311: was $250 now $109 Acer Chromebook 311: was $250 now $109

Looking for the cheapest Chromebooks around? This is it! This Chrome OS laptop is outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Acer is offering one of the cheapest, best sales you can get on a Chrome OS device. The Acer Chromebook 311 is only $109 at Best Buy. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. This 11-inch tiny laptop is equipped with a 1366 x 768 display.

Acer claims that this Chromebook can last 10 hours on a charge, which means you don't need to remain tethered to an outlet while you're working on this machine.