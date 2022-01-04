The Witcher 4: Everything we know so far

The Witcher 4 is not confirmed, but we know CD Projekt Red is working on another title in The Witcher universe. Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of information out there about The Witcher 4 just yet.

The Witcher 4, or whatever the next Witcher game will be called, could be about any number of things; there is plenty of lore that encapsulates the universe and the wonderfully dynamic characters. But while specifics about the game evade us, we have a few ideas about what comes next.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Witcher 4 as well as some things we'd love to see in the next entry to this beloved franchise.

We don't know when The Witcher 4 will launch, but we can confirm that another game in The Witcher franchise is in the works thanks to a CD Projekt Red business strategy report . CD Projekt Red is kicking off a parallel AAA game development strategy starting in 2022.

We imagine the team is still working on getting Cyberpunk 2077 patched and upgraded for next-gen consoles. However, if we had to guess, the next Witcher game is likely going to launch for PC , PS5 and Xbox Series X | S . Considering development starts next year, we likely won’t see Witcher 4 until 2026. Why? Because previous Witcher titles have needed a 4-year development cycle.

Recently, CD Projekt Red delayed the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt until 2022, so it's possibly that The Witcher 4's development might be delayed as well.

The Witcher 4 story

What the story will be about depends on whether the next game is actually Witcher 4, a direct sequel to the 2015 masterpiece. The possible sequel to Witcher 3 could focus on several things depending on which ending is canonical. It could also take place before the games, which would cover the events of the books. Or it could also be a full-blown remake of The Witcher 1, which many feel is needed.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

OK, let’s start with the possibility of a direct sequel in The Witcher 4. It could either follow a retired Geralt of Rivia in Kovir or beyond, or it could focus on Ciri becoming a Witcher. However, both rely on making choices in The Witcher 3 wholly canonical, like romancing Triss or leading Ciri down the path of a Witcher. As someone who is on board with those specific choices, I don’t mind either of them.

Despite that, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński said in an interview with Bankier that, "The first three 'Witchers' were by definition a trilogy, so we simply could not name the next game 'The Witcher 4.' This does not mean, of course, that we will leave the world of The Witcher." While it might not be called The Witcher 4, the next entry could still be a sequel to The Witcher 3, like how God of War (2018) is a sequel to its previous trilogy.

Then, there is the possibility of a Witcher prequel. Since the games take place after the books, fans who haven’t digested the source material might be confused about the references and details throughout the games; having a game that covers the entirety of the book series would be wonderfully compelling.

While this is my least favorite idea, a full remake of The Witcher is a possibility. The original Witcher game is outdated and could use a major graphics, gameplay and voice acting overhaul. I’m not usually a fan of retreading work, but the original Witcher game deserves to be experienced by fans of The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 4 gameplay

Ugh, I love The Witcher but each game manages to deliver mediocre combat. I complained about this in my The Witcher 3 retrospective piece about the game’s fifth-year anniversary. I am hoping that CD Projekt Red will finally master The Witcher’s combat system -- I’m imagining something as fluid as a Dark Souls game, but with a little twist to give it that Witcher flair.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

I’m also hoping that the skill trees, oils and potions feel more necessary and present this time around. I’ve always felt like they were an afterthought, not necessarily integral to the core gameplay. On the hardest difficulty, I could defeat most enemies without having to use my important items. And the enemies you fight never seem to play well with the combat mechanics. There were only a handful of fights in the game that worked within the combat system.

While I love The Witcher franchise, it has its problems. There’s barely any POC representation, and it could work on including more LGBTQ representation. I would love to see more colorful characters, both literally and figuratively, in the next Witcher title. Cyberpunk 2077 was a step forward (there are still some issues with that game), but there’s at least more representation than in The Witcher.

The Witcher 4 PC minimum and recommended requirements

Pffft, this is going to be rough. People could barely get Cyberpunk 2077 to run. I can’t imagine what kind of non-existent beast you’ll need to run The Witcher 4 in four or so years from now.

For reference, the minimum requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 are an Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU. Meanwhile, the recommended specs include an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G CPU, 12GB of RAM and a GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590 GPU.

I have a feeling that Nvidia’s RTX 30-series are going to end up on these lists considering how far away The Witcher 4 is.

Outlook

There’s a lot that we don’t know about The Witcher 4, but a new Witcher game is coming. I hope CD Projekt Red learns from its previous mistakes and provides a more inclusive look into The Witcher franchise, much like what the Netflix series did. There’s still a lot of time before we see anything attached to this new Witcher title, but hopefully, the studio cooks this one in the oven long enough.