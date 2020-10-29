PS5 will make dying in games a lot less frustrating

The next console generation is stacked with all sorts of incredible upgrades, including improved graphical power, ray tracing, 60 frames per second and 4K capabilities. We have a lot to be excited about with the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

However, there's another benefit to next-gen gaming that some might be overlooking, and that's how an SSD can greatly reduce load times. More importantly, they can get the player back into fighting a difficult boss quicker than ever before.

The official PlayStation Twitter shared a video showcasing this in action. While playing Godfall, we see a player get absolutely demolished by an aggressive enemy. When the player dies, they're sent to a loading screen for about two to three seconds before jumping back into the fight.

Faster load-times are needed for those who often play games on harder difficulties. Getting back into the fight as quickly as possible helps relieve tension. This will also benefit players who enjoy finding every collectible within a world since a quicker fast-travel loading screen is less exhausting.

Back in September, this was also advertised for Demon's Souls. In a blog post about the PS5's SSD, Sony claims it sees "it not just as storage but also memory, utilizing the speed of the SSD to load data at blistering speeds, bringing you straight back into the action to avenge your many deaths.”

This is quite substantial, especially considering Sony's history with similar games. In 2015, Bloodborne launched to frustrating load times that could take anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute. When playing a difficult game that has you dying a dozen times an hour, it's not fun spending a large chunk of that waiting for the game to load.

PS5's SSD will remedy this, making way for a happier player-base. The PS5 is set to launch on November 12 for $499 or $399 for the Digital Edition.