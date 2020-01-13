The excellent iPad Pro is $124 off right now

The iPad Pro is one of our favorite tablets. It's powerful enough to replace your laptop yet light enough to take pretty much anywhere. If you're on the hunt for an excellent deal, Amazon has the iPad Pro on sale right now.

For a limited time, you can get the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (64GB) for $674.99 from Amazon. That's $124 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this Wi-Fi only tablet. Best Buy has it on sale for the same price.

Apple iPad Pro 11.5" (64GB): was $799 now $674 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro features a gorgeous, bright Liquid Retina display and a superfast A12X processor that beats most laptops. For a limited time, it's $124 off at Amazon.View Deal

The Apple iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, an A12X Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, quad-speakers and a long-lasting 10-hour battery.

In our iPad Pro 11-inch review, we praised its super bright display, 13-hour battery life and fast A12X processor. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and awarded it Editor's Choice for its crushing performance. In fact, we found that it puts most of today's best laptops to shame.

At 1 pound and measuring 0.2 inches thick, the 11-inch iPad Pro is quite similar in size and shape to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (0.95 pounds, 0.2 inches). In our lab, the iPad Pro scored scored 17,878 in Geekbench 4 performance tests, beating the Galaxy Tab S6's score of 10,387. It nearly ties the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's 17,995, which Amazon has on sale for $999 ($149 off).

The 11-inch iPad Pro is capable of outlasting and replacing your laptop with the addition of the optional Smart Keyboard cover (sold separately). The Smart Keyboard's biggest perk — and the feature that makes it one of the best iPad Pro keyboard cases — is incredibly easy pairing via Apple's proprietary Smart Connector port.