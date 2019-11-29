iPad Black Friday: The best deals 2019

Update: Black Friday is over but the deals continue. See our best iPad Cyber Monday deals page for more discounts on Apple tablets.

If you're in the market for a new tablet for yourself or someone special, iPad Black Friday deals are everywhere right now. We're seeing steep Black Friday discounts on Apple's tablets today and expect even more come Cyber Monday. From the entry-level iPad to the powerful iPad Pro, every Apple tablet is on sale this shopping season.

Before you start pummeling your wallet with tablet purchases, you might want to read our iPad Buying Guide, which will help you decide on the right device for your needs. We also recommend reading our reviews for the latest iPads.

Apple introduced the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad earlier this year to much praise. That affordable model lives alongside the mid-range iPad mini and iPad Air. Then there's the iPad Pro, a beastly tablet with a hefty price tag — though it's currently from $50 to $200 off.

We've compiled the best iPad deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and B&H Photo Video, so you can save big on these outstanding tablets.

Best Black Friday iPad deals right now

iPad (10.2-inch) Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The standard iPad offers some serious bang for your buck. For most people, this is the tablet to buy. It has a gorgeous display, very long battery life and now supports the Smart Keyboard. Now save an extra $30 when you choose free No-Rush shipping. View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @Amazon

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329 after a $99 discount (when using Free No-Rush Shipping). Again, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far on a tablet that rarely gets this cheap.View Deal

Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB): was $459 now $379 @ Amazon

If you want to use the iPad away from your home Wi-Fi, buy this LTE-enabled version for cellular connectivity. This excellent tablet has a Touch ID sensor, an 8MP camera and powerful speakers. View Deal

Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB): was $559 now $459

With loads of storage and the ability to connect to the internet using cellular, this is the most capable iPad model on the market. If you're going to use the tablet for travel, we recommend this one. View Deal

iPad mini Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

This isn't a huge discount, but we're not expecting big savings on such a popular tablet. Don't be misled by the name, the iPad mini is a seriously powerful tablet with a beautiful display. View Deal

Apple iPad mini (LTE, 64GB): was $549 now $524 @ Amazon

This LTE version lets you use the iPad mini while you're away from home. Along with cellular connectivity, the iPad mini has fast performance, a vivid display and excellent battery life. View Deal

iPad Air Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $629 now $599 @ Amazon

Add cellular to the iPad Air and you have the last tablet you're ever going to buy. Along with the flexibility of cellular, the iPad Air offers long battery life, fast performance and a beautiful screen.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (LTE, 64GB): was $499 now $469

Add cellular to the iPad Air and you have the last tablet you're ever going to buy. Along with the flexibility of cellular, the iPad Air offers long battery life, fast performance and a beautiful screen.View Deal

iPad Pro Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $949 now $799 @ Amazon

The most advanced tablet ever made, the iPad Pro offers laptop-level performance in a sleek design. Other highlights include a bright, vivid display, insane battery life and improved stylus support.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (256GB): was $799 now $629 @ Walmart

Walmart reduced the price of the pro-level iPad by $170. What makes it for the professionals? It has a superfast A10X Fusion chip and it lasts nearly 14 hours on a charge.View Deal

iPad Accessories Deals

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5" IPad Pro/Air: was $159.99 now $99.99 @ Best Buy

Achieve the familiar feel of a laptop with this full-size keyboard. It connects to your iPad via the Smart Connector. You can get it now for $50 off at Best Buy.

View Deal

ESR iPad 10.2" Folio Case: was $13.99 now $10 @ Amazon

Protect your investment with this protective trifold case. It guards your iPad from scratches and everyday wear and tear. View Deal