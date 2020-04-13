Surface Pro 7 with keyboard now $699 in laptop deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets to buy. And if you're looking for a tablet that can double as a laptop, you'll want to jump on this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the latest model Surface Pro 7 with a keyboard for just $699 at Best Buy. Traditionally, this Surface Pro 7 bundle retails for $959, so that's $260 off. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this Surface Pro 7 bundle.

It's one of the best tablet deals we've seen this season.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with the Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's $260 off its normal price. View Deal

The Surface Pro 7 with a keyboard bundle is one of the best laptop deals you can get.

The Surface Pro 7 on sale packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we marveled over its premium design and bright, vivid display. Although the SSD could be faster, the Surface Pro 7 earned 4 out of 5 stars for its overall design and performance.

Speaking of design, apart from a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 looks like the Surface Pro 6. Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7's 10th Gen Intel Core processor gives it a significant performance upgrade.

In real-world tests, we enjoyed watching videos on the Surface Pro 7's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution PixelSense touch screen. Not only is the panel detailed and fairly vivid, but it also gets super bright.

At 0.3 inches thin and 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as its predecessor but bigger than the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

As for connectivity, the Surface Pro 7 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port and a magnetic Surface Connect port (for charging). There's also a headphone jack and microSD slot integrated into its design for your connectivity and storage expansion needs.

At $300 off, the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard is an exceptional value.