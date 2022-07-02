Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Everything we know so far

We suspected that a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was coming, but we didn’t expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to be revealed three years later. Its first reveal not only provided us with a teaser trailer for the story, but also a release window (we love dates).

Jedi: Fallen Order was a solid game, but hopefully Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can tip the scales and deliver something truly spectacular to the Soulslike genre that it’s inspired by. If we get more of the same, I won't be happy, but I'll be okay with it.

Here’s everything we know so far about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, from the release date and story to the gameplay and PC requirements.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to launch sometime in 2023. If it’s following the same release schedule and Fallen Order, then we’ll likely see it arrive in November, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available for the PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and PC . It’s unclear if it will be available for last-gen consoles.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story

According to a lore drop in the YouTube description of the trailer, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. The only thing we really know apart from that is that this will continue Cal Kestis’ journey.

(Image credit: EA)

This is all speculation, but it appears that Cal is leading a new group to battle the Sith threat. That’s not anything new, we all figured that would happen. But what was interesting is that the Sith he was fighting had one arm. And we eventually see Cal staring at a water chamber with a person inside that also seems like they have one arm. What’s more alarming is that this person kind of looks like Cal Kestis.

It’s entirely possible that the Sith cloned Cal, but the lab seems to be abandoned, so it’s also possible that the Cal we’ve been playing all along is the real clone. That would be some trippy stuff, but we don’t know anything yet.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay

We know even less about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay. However, it’s likely to be akin to the previous title, serving up some Soulslike action gameplay with a Star Wars flair on top of it. We do know that Respawn Entertainment will actually be working with Lucasfilms Games on this project, but it's unclear in what way.

(Image credit: EA)

I hope that Survivor is not just more of the same Fallen Order gimmicks. Cal Kestis needs some more customization options in regards to how he fights, including more player choice in that regard. Also, the cosmetic options should be more diverse and stylish. See Horizon: Forbidden West for some great examples.

It would also be cool to see BD-1 with some more combat options instead of just being a simple support character. There’s a lot of potential for some Kratos and Atreus-like team ups that Cal and BD-1 could get up to.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC requirements

There aren’t any official PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just yet, but we might get a good idea of what it’ll require based on Jedi: Fallen Order’s PC requirements.

(Image credit: EA)

The minimum specs for Fallen Order require you to have an AMD FX-6100 or Intel i3-3220 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon HD 7750 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 GPU. The recommended specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 or Intel i7-6700K CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD RX Vega 56 or Nvidia GTX 1070 or GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

Considering that the best cheap gaming laptops can run laps around that, you might be good for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with an RTX 3060 GPU.

Outlook

I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Jedi: Fallen Order. It was challenging and gratifying when I overcame said challenges. However, I hope that Jedi: Survivor can avoid some of the buggy moments that plagued Fallen Order. Platforming was a struggle, especially when your body clips through a ledge and plunges you into oblivion.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks pretty, and I'm excited to see more of it, which will probably be closer to the Fall or even the Game Awards.