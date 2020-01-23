Samsung's gorgeous 4K QLED monitor is now at its lowest price ever

A 4K gaming monitor can make your next gaming experience come alive. If you're looking for a solid display that won't break your bank, Amazon has an offer you can't miss.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung 28-inch QLED Monitor on sale for just $259.99. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4K gaming monitor.

Samsung 28" QLED 4K Monitor: was $310 now $259 @ Amazon

With its 4K resolution and quantum dot technology, the Samsung UH750 delivers a life-like gaming experience you won't soon forget. Amazon currently has it on sale for an all time low price of $259.99. View Deal

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors out there. Although we didn't review this monitor, Samsung's QLED displays have generally impressed us. The Samsung monitor on sale features billions of color-rich quantum dots, a 60Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync technology to eliminate imaging distortions while gaming. What's more, a picture-in-picture dual screen feature enables convenient multi-tasking when you're not gaming.

The Samsung UH750 has never been this cheap so get now while it's on sale.