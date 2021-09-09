Samsung debuts two new Galaxy Book laptops — one for budget buyers and another for big spenders

Samsung's finding success in the smartphone market with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other alluring devices, but now the South Korean tech giant is looking to solidify its footing in the PC realm.

The Galaxy Book Pro is coming to town and Samsung is hoping to attract business professionals with this enterprise-oriented laptop. However, Samsung admits that it's a little bit on the pricier side, so for budget-conscious users who want a shiny new laptop from Samsung's PC portfolio, they should consider the upcoming Galaxy Book.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

The Galaxy Book Pro is the star of the show and it's looking to attract enterprise users as its audience. Samsung boasts that the premium Pro model is ultra-light and powerful, making it ideal for businesses that thrive on mobility and flexibility (especially in today's rapidly changing work environment).

Packed with the latest version of Windows 10 Pro, the Galaxy Book Pro offers useful features that professionals need to boost their productivity, collaborate and get work done anywhere. Here are some of the eye-catching aspects of the Galaxy Book Pro:

(Image credit: Samsung)

Mobile-friendly design. The Galaxy Book Pro comes in ultra-slim 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models. They're both less than one-half inch thick. The laptop combines the portability of a smartphone with the power of a PC.

The Galaxy Book Pro comes in ultra-slim 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models. They're both less than one-half inch thick. The laptop combines the portability of a smartphone with the power of a PC. AMOLED display. The Galaxy Book Pro promises a crisp, vivid panel.

The Galaxy Book Pro promises a crisp, vivid panel. Windows 11 compatibility. The Galaxy Book Pro, installed with Windows 10 Pro, has the required internals for a smooth upgrade to Windows 11 Pro.

The Galaxy Book Pro, installed with Windows 10 Pro, has the required internals for a smooth upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. The Galaxy Ecosystem. If you have other Galaxy devices, they will work seamlessly and effortlessly with the Galaxy Book Pro. For example, you can start a project on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and pick up right where you left off on your PC.

If you have other Galaxy devices, they will work seamlessly and effortlessly with the Galaxy Book Pro. For example, you can start a project on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and pick up right where you left off on your PC. Easy management for IT. Thanks to Windows 10 Pro, IT will enjoy easy and simple deployment and management. Plus, businesses will get access to advanced security tools and more.

Thanks to Windows 10 Pro, IT will enjoy easy and simple deployment and management. Plus, businesses will get access to advanced security tools and more. Solid performance. The Galaxy Book Pro is packed with an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, which offers niftier graphics, faster connectivity and "best-in-class" battery life. The processor is Intel EVO certified, which hints that the Galaxy Book Pro meets the standards for a premium business laptop experience.

The Galaxy Book Pro is packed with an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, which offers niftier graphics, faster connectivity and "best-in-class" battery life. The processor is Intel EVO certified, which hints that the Galaxy Book Pro meets the standards for a premium business laptop experience. Samsung Care+ for Business. Organizations can get customer service support and extended coverage for unexpected damage and repairs for up to three years.

If you prefer something less feature-packed, Samsung is also rolling out the Galaxy Book laptop for budget-conscious businesses.

Both laptops will be available in the US and prices start at $899.