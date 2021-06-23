Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4: Price, release date, specs and more

Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches have been the most compelling option for Android users over the last couple of years and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will look to continue that trend.

Leaks have given us some insights into the hardware Samsung will be rolling out later this year. Combined with the Google partnership on Wear, there's a reason for Android fans to hope this can be a serious competitor to the Apple Watch.

Here's everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4, including the expected price, release date, design, features and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 price

There are no specific rumors regarding Galaxy Watch Active 4 pricing, but we can look to the previous generation for clues. Despite the name, the previous generation was the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and it launched at $249 for the Wi-Fi-only model and $299 for the LTE-enabled model.

This is Samsung's more affordable and fitness-focused wearable. The company will likely stick to that same pricing in order to leave room above it for the flagship Galaxy Watch 4 also expected this year. That places the Galaxy Watch Active 4 at a slight advantage over the Apple Watch SE at $279, which is likely right where Samsung wants to be.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/@RendersByIan)

Traditionally, the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch are released in early August so we're keeping an eye on the rumored Samsung event coming in August for the Galaxy S21 FE and perhaps the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

However, some rumors suggest the Galaxy Watch Active 4 may arrive sooner with prolific leaker @UniverseIce tweeting that it will launch alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 in Q2. With Q2 about to draw to a close, that points to a launch at Mobile World Congress, which starts on June 28.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks/@GizNext)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 design

Despite the name, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 doesn't have a rugged design; this was true of its predecessors as well. Some leaked renders, presumably based on CAD drawings from @OnLeaks and @GizNext, show a minimal circular chassis and relatively slim design with two buttons on its right side.

The watch will use aluminum construction and come in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, matching the Apple Watch. The same leak claims that the watch will be available in four colors: black, green, silver and gold.

According to the renders, the buttons are a slightly different size and both have an elongated oval shape as opposed to the oval and circle configuration on the previous model.

The fastener is the other big change with the band as it runs flush with the body of the watch rather than leaving a gap as on the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It's a cleaner look but definitely appears to be a custom band design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 features

The biggest change for the Galaxy Watch Active 4 isn't the hardware, but the software. This is expected to be the first wearable launched with the new blended Tizen and Wear operating system announced at Google I/O 2021.

Google and Samsung promised roughly 30% faster performance and improved battery life as part of this hybrid OS. Moreover, we know Google has been working on a number of updates to Wear OS as well, so we're excited to see it in action.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks/@GizNext)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 specs

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 will reportedly use a new 5-nanometer processor, although no additional details have been offered. Presumably, it is Samsung's own. One advantage the company has enjoyed over other smartwatch makers in recent years has been avoiding Qualcomm's often weak wearable processors.

The display will be flat and feature minimal bezels as can be seen in the images, but there haven't been any additional spec leaks, which is somewhat surprising given the alleged proximity of its launch.

(Image credit: Google)

Outlook

Samsung has been the lone bright spot in the Android wearable market in recent years, and most Wear OS fans were thrilled to hear that it would be getting an injection of Tizen. That also means there is pressure on this first product release. Will Samsung and Google manage to combine the best of both operating systems or will they spoil both?

While the renders we've seen so far don't impress, Samsung is known to make some of the most polished wearable hardware outside of Cupertino, so there's reason to be confident the final product will deliver.

While we may not have long to wait for the official reveal, there are a lot of questions left unanswered regarding the functionality and features coming to the Galaxy Watch Active 4. We'll be tuning in to MWC 2021 on June 28 to bring you the latest on the Galaxy Active Watch 4; that is, if Samsung ready to unveil it.