Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaked — may be coming sooner than expected

The best Android tablet on the market may be getting its next iteration sooner than expected, as Samsung has leaked its Galaxy Tab S8 on its main site.



As seen on PhoneArena, Samsung Ireland's support page on memory card sizes listed its S-series line of tablets, only to also add 'Galaxy Tab S8 Enterprise Edition'. It shows the upcoming tablet will have the same memory card specs as its predecessors, including support for up to 1TB microSD memory card, along with a slot for a Nano SIM card. So far, all the same.

(Image credit: Samsung/Screenshot)

For those not in-the-know, an 'Enterprise Edition' is Samsung's package for businesses, which comes with added support and security for its devices. It begs the question: why aren't other Enterprise Editions listed for other Galaxy Tabs?



This could be a typo from the Samsung team (yet to be fixed as of writing), meaning it should be for the Galaxy Tab S7 instead. However, A Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to roll out this year, and now is about the time of year to see some hints of a next-gen Samsung Tab.



As for how next-gen it could be, its rumoured specs include a Snapdragon 888, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 120Hz display. Although, with Samsung Display bringing the power of new OLED technology, the Tablet S8's screen could be getting even more of an upgrade.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are without a doubt one of the best tablets today, being the iPad's clear main competitor. You can be sure we're excited to get our hands on it at some point in 2021.