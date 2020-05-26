Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 could destroy the iPad with this killer feature

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet by a long shot and it even has its place as an alternative to the iPad or Surface Pro 7. It now appears that Samsung is working on a new model, the Galaxy Tab S7, and it could deliver one key feature not offered in rival tablets.

As reported by Notebookcheck, the Wi-Fi Alliance certified a new Samsung SM-T976B, a mysterious device that will support Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity. While we can't say for sure that this is the Galaxy Tab S7, Dutch website GalaxyClub claims codename SM-T976B corresponds with a 12.4-inch tablet, possibly called the Tab S7 Plus.

There could be more than one tablet when the S7 Plus arrives. According to SamMobile, the Tab S7 could come in 11-inch and 12.4-inch variants. Both are expected to come with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi only versions. 5G might only be supported by the larger slate.

If these rumors hold true, the Galaxy Tab S7 (or S7 Plus) could be the first tablet with both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity, a pair of future-proof features that should prevent slowdowns while you're browsing the web in your house or outside.

As for when the Tab S7 will arrive, that remains uncertain. Wi-Fi certifications typically surface shortly before the release of a product, so we expect the Galaxy Tab S7 to launch in the coming months, likely this summer. It's possible we'll see the slates at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in August when the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be revealed.