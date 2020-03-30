Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs and price leak on Amazon

Samsung hasn't officially revealed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite yet, but we can already paint a vivid picture of the upcoming tablet.

Details come courtesy of several revealing leaks, the most recent of which --- a product page on Amazon Germany (via PhoneArena) --- gives us a full spec rundown with pricing and availability.

Here is what we know (so far) about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite price and availability

Based on the Amazon Germany listing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite running Android 10 will ship on April 16 at a starting price of €415 (or $458) for the Wi-Fi model (or $458) and €428.44 ($471) for the LTE version.

(Image credit: Amazon.de)

Interestingly, other news outlets reported the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite shipping on April 2. It's not clear if shipping delays or supply shortages are pushing back ship dates, or if the original date was incorrect.

Amazon removed the product listing while we were writing this article.

Most of the information we've gathered about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes from Europe, so we're a bit worried about its unconfirmed US availability.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specs

According to Amazon Germany, the Galaxy Tab S6 has a 10.4-inch LCD display, which we know from another leak has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The slate will ship with Samsung's excellent S Pen stylus.

The tablet will supposedly be made out of aluminum like its pricier sibling, the Galaxy Tab S6. Unfortunately, the indented pen slot on the back of the tablet won't appear on this cheaper model based on images from a previous leak.

For performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a mid-range Exynos 9611 processor, similar to the one found in the Galaxy A51 smartphone. As always, this Samsung-made chip will be available for the European market. There is no word yet on a Qualcomm SoC for any US version.

Other specs include just 4GB of RAM (down from 6GB) and a 128GB SSD. The slate is just 0.3 inches thick and weighs 1.8 pounds.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is, by far, the best Android tablet on the market thanks to its intuitive DeX software, gorgeous design and beautiful display. It gets you excellent performance at a much lower price than the iPad Pro. If the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can offer a similar experience for even less, then it could be the tablet to beat -- let's just hope it finds its way stateside.