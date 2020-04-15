Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite revealed — the iPad should be scared

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is official. A cheaper version of one of the best tablets around, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was outed by UK retailer Argos, which posted product listings (now removed) for two models with full specs and pricing.

Samsung's Indonesia web store then added the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to its website, reconfirming the existence of this mid-range tablet and many of its specs.

We can paint a clear picture of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite now that its specs, price and release date are all but confirmed.

Here is everything we know about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from these two revealing sources.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue or Chiffon Pink, according to Samsung's Indonesia website. Only the former two hues were listed on Argos so it's possible Chiffon Pink is region-specific.

Both sites agree that the Android 10 tablet will have a 10.4-inch, 2000 x 1200-resolution display, down from the 10.5-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel Super AMOLED panel on the Galaxy Tab S6. At 9.6 x 6.1 x 0.3 inches and 1 pound, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is compact and lightweight.

The Tab S6 Lite will come with a matching S Pen stylus, although there is no groove on the back of the slate for storing and charging the pen.

Based on the Argos listing, the Galaxy S6 Lite will have 4GB of RAM (down from 6GB) and an Exynos 9611 SoC, the chip used in the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M30s. Samsung typically turns to Qualcomm and its Snapdragon chips for phones and tablets sold in the US, so this spec might change depending on the market. Paired with the SoC is either 64GB or 128GB of storage, which can be expanded to 1TB.

The selfie camera upfront has a 5-megapixel lens while the one on the back is an 8MP shooter. And last but not least, the 7,040 mAh battery inside the Tab S6 Lite is supposed to keep it charged for 13 hours of video playback or 12 hours of internet browsing.

According to the Argos listing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will start at £339.00 in the UK for the 64GB Wi-Fi model. Converting into USD shows a price of around $430.

An earlier listing on Amazon Germany showed the 64GB, Wi-Fi Tab S6 Lite for sale for €415 (about $458) and the LTE version at €428.44 ($471).

We know the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in the UK, Germany and Indonesia, but what about North America? Unfortunately, there are no leaks or rumors confirming a US release. We still expect it to arrive stateside but when and for how much remains a mystery.