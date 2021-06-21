Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets $425 price cut in Prime Day phone deal

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra is our favorite Android smartphone for all the right reasons. It boasts an immersive 120Hz AMOLED display, pro-grade cameras, and snappy performance.

Right now, you can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra for $874.99 from Amazon. Usually, you'd expect to shell out $1,300 for this high-end smartphone, so you're saving $425. It's the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's lowest price to date and the best Prime Day phone deal — period.

This Prime Day deal is exclusively for Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial to access this deal. Prime for students offers a 6-month free trial.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Unlocked: was $1,300 now $875 @ Amazon

You can save $425 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra during Prime Day. It has a 6.9-inch 3088 x 1440-pixel Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP.View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the best phones for gaming and multitasking. It packs a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (3088 x 1440) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Its hardware includes a 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of local storage.

In our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review, we love its vibrant 120Hz display and powerful Android processor. It won us over with its versatile camera with excellent video and solid battery life. We gave the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra juggled dozens of Google Chrome tabs while having a Netflix show playing in picture-in-picture without a stutter. What's more, gaming on the phone was outstanding — PUBG Mobile played flawlessly even at its highest settings.

Simply out, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is at a solid choice if you're looking for a new daily driver.

