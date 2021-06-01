Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 hits lowest price ever — now $200 off

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 owns bragging rights as being the world's first QLED Chrome OS laptop. It's versatile, ultra-slim, stylish — and for a limited time, on sale for an incredibly low price.

Right now, you can get Galaxy Chromebook 2 for just $499.99 directly from Samsung. Traditionally, this laptop costs $700, so this deal knocks $200 off its normal price. This is the biggest discount we've seen on the Samsung Chromebook 2 yet. As far as Chromebook deals go, it's one of the best we've seen all year.

For a limited time, buy the Samsung Chromebook 2 directly from Samsung and save $200. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design with a stunning quantum dot display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get for just under $500.

If you're looking for a versatile, ultra-portable notebook that stands out from the crowd, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best laptops to buy.

The Chromebook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch 1080p QLED touchscreen, a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, we were impressed by its vibrant, color-rich display and lightweight, ultra-slim design. The laptop's eye-catching crimson red finish also won us over.

During real work tests, rotating the Galaxy Chromebook 2 into tablet and tent mode was hassle-free. This, thanks to two sturdy, 360-degree hinges that transform the Chromebook into a 2-in-1.

Like many of today's super-portable laptops, ports on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 are minimalist. You get two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

With a weight of 2.7 pounds and measuring 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is easier to tote around than its competitors. It's lighter than the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (0.7 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Chromebook x360 14c (0.7 inches, 3.6 pounds). It's thinner and lighter than the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (0.6 inches, 3.2 pounds).

If you're on the hunt for a head-turning 2-in-1 laptop under $500, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 ticks off all the boxes.