Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey unveiled with Tiger Lake-H series CPU, RTX 3050Ti GPU

Samsung recently unveiled a lineup of Windows laptops at its Unpacked virtual event. The stars of the show are the new Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360, which boast super thin, light profiles and come with high-end options such as 5G and AMOLED displays.

The other laptops Samsung released into the wild are the entry-level Galaxy Book and the Galaxy Book Odyssey, a gaming laptop. The Odyssey packs an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H-series processor with GPU options up to Nvidia RTX 3050Ti, Samsung came out swinging for the fences.

The Galaxy Book comes with several CPU options, such as Intel's 11th Gen Core i3, i5, i7 chips with integrated Iris Xe graphics or the Pentium Gold or Celeron processors. You can also choose to add an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The Galaxy Book comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD with space to add another SSD if you so choose.

The Galaxy Book comes with dual USB Type-C ports, a single USB 3.2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD slot, and a nano-SIM slot bringing LTE connectivity along for the ride as well. Rounding things out for the Galaxy Book are Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi6, a 720p webcam, with a battery rated at 54W.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey comes with the option of either 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H-series Core i5 or i7 processors that can be paired with an Nvidia's yet-to-be-unreleased RTX 3050Ti Max-Q GPU. The Odyssey sports a 15.6-inch TFT LCD, display, but there's no resolution information just yet. Purchasers can max the Odyssey with 32GB of RAM, and it comes with 1TB of SSD. However, you can add 1TB SSD pushing the specs to 2TB of storage. Personally, I like the option of having access to an additional SSD bay as it's become more difficult to expand many current systems.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey also comes with a nice amount of ports, featuring two USB Type-C, three USB 3.2 Type-A, a full-size HDMI, an RJ45 ethernet jack for gigabit ethernet, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The top of the display reveals a 720p webcam with dual array mics, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Unlike the Galaxy Book, the Odyssey doesn't offer an LTE option. Powering the Odyssey is an 83W battery that comes with a 135W USB Type-C adapter. There is also a fingerprint sensor in the power button to keep your files secured and protect your system from unwanted users.

The new lineup of Samsung Laptops goes on sale starting May 14th, with the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro and starting at $549 and the Odyssey becoming available for purchase this August for $1,399.