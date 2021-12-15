Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab A8 — the new Pink Gold tablet is hot

The brand spankin' new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is on its way. If the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is too pricey for your tastes (and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE makes your wallet want to squirm), the Galaxy Tab A8 is the slate for you.

Samsung boasts that the Galaxy Tab A8 features an impressive display, decent performance and satisfactory power for entertainment, connectivity and learning. It's everything an on-the-go busy bee would want in a lightweight, portable tablet.

The Galaxy Tab A8, sporting a 10.5-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, is surrounded by slim bezels that squeezes out more screen real estate for your viewing pleasures. The Tab A8 offers an 80% screen-to-body ratio, which provides a more immersive experience compared to previous models.

Galaxy Tab A8 (Image credit: Samsung)

Another feature that may catch your eye is the Galaxy Tab A8's Dolby Atmos-tuned quadspeaker. Samsung claims that it provides a rich soundscape with incomparable depth, realism and detail.

The 5MP front-facing camera and 8MP lens makes it easy for you to catch up with friends, family and colleagues via videconferencing while you're on the go. There's even a built-in Screen Recorder app that lets you record detailed, clear videos. Samsung claims this feature benefits everyone from gamers to teachers.

If you're concerned about privacy and security, don't worry. The Galaxy Tab A8 has facial-recognition software that ensures that you are the only one that can access your device.

The Galaxy Tab A8 runs on Android 11 and comes with an octa-core, 2GHz processor is reportedly 10% better than its predecessor, delivering faster, smoother performance without causing any lag. Prospective buyers can choose between 3GB of 4GB of RAM.

Galaxy Tab A8 (Image credit: Samsung)

As far as storage, there are three tiers: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. If that's not enough, the microSD slot lets you take advantage of up to 1TB of space. Other ports include a headset jack and USB Type-C.

Samsung didn't announce any specifics about battery runtime, but the Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 7,040 mAh battery. Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in Gray, Silver and a new, attractive Pink Gold.

The new tablet will hit U.S. store shelves in January.