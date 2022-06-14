Resident Evil Village DLC Winters’ Expansion will let you play as Lady Dimitrescu

Resident Evil Village is getting DLC with a bundle of extra content, including a new Shadows of Rose story expansion, a third-person mode for the main campaign, along with additions to The Mercenaries — including a playable Lady Dimitrescu.



Set to launch on October 28, the Winters’ Expansion DLC brings updates to its arcade-style Mercenaries, such as new stages and more playable characters. This includes a "fully prepared" Chris Redfield, which veterans of the main campaign already got a taste of, the hammer-wielding Karl Heisenberg with magnetic powers, and the nine-foot-tall Alcina Dimitrescu.



Each will have their own unique set of abilities, but many will be more interested to play the popular Lady Dimitrescu, a trending character from Village.

(Image credit: Capcom)

As for the other bits of content, the third-person mode will allow gamers to play through the main campaign in a, you guessed it, third-person perspective. This means you can get a full look at protagonist Ethan Winters instead of just his poor hands.



Story-wise, Shadows of Rose is a small sequel set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village, with players being put in the shoes of Ethan's daughter, Rose. She's struggling with her powers, and to get rid of them, she enters the consciousness of the Megamycete.



Players will head into a "mysterious realm" filled with freaky monsters, which isn't too far off what we've seen in The Evil Within. She meets a mysterious girl that looks a lot like her, along with new monsters and shopkeeper The Duke wearing a mask.

(Image credit: Capcom)

That's not all, as Resident Evil Re: Verse will finally kick off the same time as the Winters’ Expansion DLC launches on October 28. Resident Evil Village is Laptop Mag's best game of 2021, thanks to its gorgeous art direction, sound design, and thrilling action. For more games coming out over the next 12 months, check out everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.