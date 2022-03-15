Rare MacBook deal knocks $200 off our favorite pro-grade Apple laptop

The M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is the best laptop for power users and video editing applications. If you're looking for a price break on Apple's top-rated premium notebook, this deal is just for you.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple MacBook Pro 14 for $1,799. Usually, this machine would set you back $1,999, so you're saving $200. At $50 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all season.

If you prefer a 16-inch laptop, Amazon offers the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for $2,299 ($200 off) — its lowest price yet.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $200 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

In one test, we launched 70 Google Chrome tabs with a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams running in the background. The MacBook Pro showed no hints of slowing down. The MacBook Pro 14 beat the premium laptop average of 4,906, scoring 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test.

At 3.5-pounds and 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches, the MacBook Pro 14 is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches), and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 14 sports a full HDMI port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card reader, and headphone jack.

If you're on the hunt for a powerful laptop that does it all, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Pro 14.