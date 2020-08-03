PS5 State of Play set for August 6: How to watch

If one big tech event wasn't enough for you in one week, Sony is going to showcase a bunch of PS5, PS4 and PS VR games this week during its State of Play.

The new State of Play episode airs on Thursday, August 6 at 1:00pm PT / 4:00pm ET / 9:00pm BST. The event is not going to include first-party games or hardware, but if you want a taste of some third-party games, you might not want to miss it.

Here's where you can go watch along.

How to watch PS5 State of Play

You'll be able to watch the new State of Play when it goes live on Thursday, August 6 at 4:00pm ET on Twitch and YouTube. According to the PlayStation blog post, the State of Play will feature 40-plus minutes of updates about third-party PS5, PS4 and PS VR games.

Sony was emphatic about there not being any kind of first-party games or hardware. The focus will be strictly on third-party games, and the PS5 games we'll be seeing won't be new but update to ones we saw in the June showcase.

PS5 games we want to see

Everyone and their mother is hyped about an Elden Ring announcement, and every game event brings us that much closer to one, so will this finally be it? We have no clue, but we're hoping it is.

I know plenty of fighting game connoisseurs who would love to see Virtua Fighter 6 brought into existence, but that seems like a long shot, almost like seeing Elden Ring (sorry, sunbros). But, since we're going nuts, throw Cuphead 2 in there as well. The Delicious Last Course? Who needs that, let's get a full sequel.

On a more realistic note, we're likely to get a deeper dive into Resident Evil Village, as Capcom has previously stated that updates would be coming sooner or later. However, there's not much more than that we can really expect.

Stay tuned to this page when the event starts; we'll be updating it with all of the trailers for announced games.