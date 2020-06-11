PS5 games event: How to watch the Future of Gaming live stream

As you might have already heard, Sony rescheduled its PS5 Future of Gaming event for Thursday, June 11 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET. Well, the day has finally come.

There's a lot of anticipation around what Sony will reveal. It's unclear what we'll be seeing today, but I can tell you for sure that PS5 games are confirmed to be there. My uncle at PlayStation told me himself.

Here's where and how you can watch the PS5 Future of Gaming event.

How to watch PS5 Future of Gaming event

You can watch the PS5 Future of Gaming livestream via the linked video above. It's going to start on Thursday, June 11 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET. If you're having issues watching on YouTube, you might want to try Twitch since they tend to run faster.

We're more than likely going to see what the PS5 actually looks like -- I mean, if we don't, that would be wild. Santa Monica Studio teased that they were going to be present at the event, so it's possible we'll get a God of War 5 teaser.

I'm hoping to see what Bluepoint Games is working on. To my current knowledge, the biggest theories are that the studio is either working on a Demon Souls remake or a remake of Metal Gear Solid. Honestly, I'll be happy with either one. Although, the original Metal Gear Solid could use a serious tune-up.

The showcase is going to last "a bit more than an hour" according to the PlayStation blog post. We'll keep this page updated as announcements start coming in, so stay tuned.