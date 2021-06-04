Best Prime Day phone deals 2021: What we expect and want to see

This year's best Prime Day phone deals are bound to offer steep discounts on the industry's best smartphones. Whether you're due for an upgrade or gifting someone special this Father's Day, it's not too early to save.

Today's Prime Day preview offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra for $1,099.99. This phone would normally set you back a cool $1,300, so that's $200 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this phone and one of the best pre-Prime Day phone deals we've seen so far. The Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra is a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful phone for gaming and multitasking.

One device on our Prime Day phone deals radar is the Google Pixel 5. Rarely discounted, the Pixel 5 hit its lowest price ever of $649 ($50 off) for Black Friday. Although we may not see that price again before the holidays, Amazon may take from $20 to $30 off its list price for Prime Day.

When do Prime Day phone deals start?

Amazon Prime Day phone deals start on June 21 at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. Generally speaking, Amazon usually has a lead-up to Prime Day with "unofficial" deals that start early.

In fact, if you're already a Prime member, you take advantage of exclusive Prime Day deals today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to shop for exclusive Prime Day deals.

Prime Day 2021 runs from June 21 to June 22 with offers of fantastic phone deals. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.

Prime Day phone deals to expect

Google Pixel 5 5G w/ Fi Sim Card Kit (Unlocked): was $708 now $699 @ Amazon

This year's Prime Day phone deals may include the Google Pixel 5. Currently, Amazon is bundling the Pixel 5 with a free Google Fi Sim Card Kit which nets you $10 in savings. The Google packs a Pixel 5 sports a 6-inch OLED (2340 x 1080) 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Moreover, it packs an excellent 12MP camera and 5G capabilities into a beautiful ergonomic design. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Unlocked): was $1,300 now $1,100 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal saves you $200 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for a limited time at Amazon. It has a 6.9-inch 3088 x 1440-pixel Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP. This is one of the best phone deals available.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (Unlocked):was $1,000 now $800 @ Amazon

Amazon is also slashing $200 off on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G phone ahead of Prime Day. It boasts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, a versatile triple camera array with 64MP telephoto and a powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor. It delivers the fantastic S Pen experience at a much more affordable price point. View Deal

OnePlus 8T 5G Phone (Unlocked): was $750 now $600 @ Amazon

In what seems to be a Prime Day preview, the OnePlus 8T 5G is $149 off right now at Amazon. the phone in this deal has a 6.6-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB. Its quad camera array includes a 48MP wide, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP micro, and 2MP monochrome lenses. It's complemented by a 16MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies. View Deal

The Sony Xperia 1: was $949 now $698 @ Amazon

Sony's Xperia 1 is bound to be among this year's Prime Day phone deals. During last year's Prime Day, Amazon slashed a whopping $251 off its normal price. The Sony Xperia 1 features a 6.5-inch, 4K OLED display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of storage and triple-lens camera array.View Deal