Prime Day Deal: Jabra Elite 65t 25% off

Amazon is crazy with Prime Day deals right now, offering tons of discounts on some of the best wireless earbuds out there. This includes the Jabra Elite 65t, a top-tier performer that has received a generous price drop for Amazon Prime Day.

Currently priced at $119, you can score the Jabra Elite 65t for nearly 25% off, bringing down the price to $89. This includes the Titanium Black and Gold Beige versions. It’s one of the top Prime Day Headphones deals you would be remiss to pass up on!

Jabra Elite 65t: was $169 now $89 @ Amazon High-performance wireless earbuds don’t come cheap, but Prime Day will have a plenty of options available at super-affordable prices. You’ll likely see great discounts on other Jabra headphones during Amazon’s shopping holiday as well. If your budget is lower than expected and need more time to upgrade your earbuds, we recommend keeping tabs on our headphones deals page to see what else is available for cheap this month.View Deal

For those unfamiliar with Jabra’s first-ever true wireless earbuds, the Elite 65t has been universally praised for its deep functionality and stylish design. In fact, our fellow reviewers at Tom’s Guide referred to the model as the “true AirPods killer” when launched back in 2018.

Despite being overshadowed by its more premium siblings, the Elite 75t and all-new noise-cancelling Elite 85t, this first-gen version is still a solid performer that, at its current price point, outperforms 90% of competitors in the under $100 category.

The Elite 65t does a wonderful job of blending clean, warm sound into a handsome, durable design. Underneath the water-resistant casing is 5.1mm drivers that produce stronger bass response than the MSRP suggests, along with detailed highs to hear strings and synths clearly. Only those with distinctive hearing will pick up on the differences in audio performance between the Elite 65t and Elite 75t.

Where these buds really shine is the Jabra Sound+ app. This extends functionality on multiple levels, from personalized sound via built-in EQ and multiple presets to the HearThrough feature for ambient listening. The app works with iOS and Android devices, and still receives firmware updates for this device.

Jabra’s expertise in calling headsets is impeccable and the Elite 65t only adds to its legacy. The buds offer great volume and clarity on phone calls, allowing users to enjoy chats in multiple settings. Wind resistance is very impressive, so you’ll be able to hold conversations in drafty conditions without others on the opposite end yelling, “What?”

Battery life is also standard at 5 hours on a full charge; this is actually more than AirPods Pro (4.5 hours). The tight-sealing design also makes wearing the Elite 65t extremely comfortable for long stretches and keeps outside noises from entering the soundstage.

Expect to see some more crazy deals every hour during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Laptop Magazine will continue to update you with the latest Prime Day updates, and we recommend bookmarking our Prime Day headphones deals page to stay informed on this year’s exclusive deals on headphones.