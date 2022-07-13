Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 docking station deals: Last chance to save!

Looking to expand your laptop's capabilities? The best Prime Day docking station deals are here to transform your laptop into a portable powerhouse with steep discounts.



Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) is almost over and it's delivering big discounts on a lot of the most popular docking stations around. For those in need of a more portable dock, you'll be sure to find a number of USB-C hubs worth picking up, too.

Many of the best docking stations, including the brilliant Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station, already see a number of big discounts throughout the year. However, bargain hunters can expect to see tons of even steeper discounts on all manner of docks. Whether you're in need of a few extra USB-A ports for your MacBook or require more HDMI or DisplayPort options, Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza is your best bet.



We're rounding up the best Prime Day docking station deals during the sale right here. Here are a few Prime Day docking station and USB-C hub deals you can shop for right now.

Docking station deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Plugable UD-ULTC4K USB-C triple 4K display docking station: was $394.99 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Plugable's upgraded UD-ULTC4K triple 4K display docking station offers a selection of upgrades compared to its previous model, including four USB-A 3.0 ports, 100W charging, along with six DisplayPort and HDMI inputs.

(opens in new tab) Falwedi docking station: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon with discount applied (opens in new tab)

Need a tonne of ports on the go? This docking station's got you covered with a whole 14 ports — including USB-C, SD cards, ethernet, HDMI and more. All of that is now in a package for $25 off!

(opens in new tab) Baseus 17-in-1 docking station: was $125 now $100 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Plug your laptop into a wealth of ports at your desk with this impressive docking station — packing a tonne of ports to cover any possible situation for $25 off.

Docking station deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Targus USB-C to 4-Port USB-A Hub: was £32 now £26 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sometimes, all we need is a few extra USB-A ports on our laptops to connect extra peripherals like a mouse or keyboard. With Targus' USB-C hub, you'll get four extra USB-A ports for just under £30 — all in a compact design.

(opens in new tab) Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: was £36.99 now £25.89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub will transform your Windows laptop or MacBook into a powerhouse. With 100W Power Delivery, a USB-C and two USB-A ports with 5Gbps data transfer speeds, a Micro SD and SD card reader, along with a handy HDMI 2.0 port, this portable hub is a brilliant addition to notebooks.