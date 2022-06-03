PlayStation VR deal takes $100 off, save $40 on Xbox Series S Elden Ring bundle

Gamers have a lot to rejoice about today. Sony's PlayStation VR bundle is getting a nice discount following the PSVR 2's first look. Several Xbox Series S bundle deals are also available at Microsoft and antonline. So if you want to pick up a VR headset, upgrade your console or wow dad for Father's Day, read on.

Right now, you can get Sony PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle for $249 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. That's $100 off its regular price and the lowest price we've tracked for this value pack. In fact, it's one of the best gaming deals we've seen all year.

This bundle includes: a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera, PlayStation camera adaptor, 2 PlayStation move motion controllers, high speed controller charger, Marvel's iron man VR game download, and PlayStation VR Demo collection 3.

Currently, Amazon offers the Xbox Series S Elden Ring bundle for $319 (opens in new tab) ($40 off). Microsoft's Xbox Series S is the disc-free version of the Xbox Series X. It packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units, and 512GB of storage. Just like the Series X, the Series S supports VRR, VRS, and ray-tracing.

In our Xbox Series S review, we praise its compact, stylish chassis and blistering-fast load speeds. We give the Xbox Series S 4 out of 5 stars for its overall great performance. It's the Editor's Choice gaming console.

One of the top new game releases of 2022, Elden Ring is one of the best RPG games out there. In our Elden Ring review, we found the game's striking, open-world environment, and breathtaking sense of scale impressive.

So if you're upgrading your game console, switching platforms or shopping for Father's Day, a gaming bundle affords you the best value.

For a limited time, save $40 on the Microsoft Xbox Series S Elden Ring Bundle. This bundle includes: an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, digital code for Elden Ring Standard Edition, high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design.

Get a free Xbox Stereo Headset when you buy the Xbox Series S directly from Microsoft. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design.

Get a free Xbox Stereo Headset when you buy the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League from the Microsoft Store. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design.

For a limited time, receive a free extra Xbox Wireless Controller when you but the X Box Series S from antonline. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. This deal ends June 7.