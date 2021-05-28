PlayStation games could be coming to iPhone and Android this year — Sony CEO confirms

Sony reveals it wants to bring first-party PlayStation IPs to mobile in order to tap into the smartphone gaming market, stating it is currently "exploring the mobile market."



According to Sony's recent Corporate Strategy meeting, PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan stated the company is looking to reach millions of more gamers on a mobile platform, something the gaming giant originally tried with PlayStation Mobile during the PS Vita era.

Sony's corporate strategy meeting took place today.A couple of the key call outs from Jim Ryan:- Bringing PlayStation IP to mobile to compliment AAA PS5 titles. - Investments in IP & Group collaboration within Sony + investment in Social and Mobilehttps://t.co/oiehGP8sYm pic.twitter.com/4Rg328tyDsMay 26, 2021 See more

Spotted by reputable senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, Ryan stated there a range of "diverse first-party IP" PlayStation games that can transition to smartphone gaming. These games would compliment AAA games, meaning we could see more mobile games when more exclusive PS5 games start releasing.



Ryan adds that Sony is currently "exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises." Could this mean gamers can expect a God of War mobile game down the line? Or possibly something sooner to launch alongside the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 exclusive.



While Sony didn't mention if these PlayStation mobile games would be more cloud-based, like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming service, or more along the lines of Nintendo's mobile games, such as Mario Kart Tour, Super Mario Run, and Fire Emblem Heroes.



Since Ryan stated the PlayStation smartphone games will "complement" AAA titles, we're expecting Sony will be taking cues from Nintendo. However, they could follow along the lines of Final Fantasy XV : Pocket Edition, which featured the full game on iPhone and Android phones on a smaller scale.



Regardless, Sony clearly wants to dive into the mobile gaming market once again. If you're a mobile gamer yourself, you'll want to check out the Backbone One controller.