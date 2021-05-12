OnePlus founder's Nothing unveils Ear 1 earbuds — AirPods Pro may get a new rival

OnePlus co-founder's Nothing company has revealed its first-ever product, with its new Ear 1 wireless earbuds set to arrive this June.



Nothing, owned by OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei, is on a mission to strip down smart devices of everything superficial and bring them back to the basics, much like its newly-announced Ear 1 earbuds. While virtually everything about the London-based tech company's new product remains "top secret," there's a strong chance it could rival Apple's ever-popular AirPods Pro.

Nothing Ear 1

While no specs have been revealed about Nothing's Ear 1, the announcement does state the upcoming earbuds will combine notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing has purposefully named the earbuds the Ear 1 to signify the company's "raw ambition," continuing to say that everything that makes the Ear 1 will is "there with a purpose."



Pei's post indicates the Ear 1 will be different than anything seen on the earphone market today, talking about the product's unique design and value.



"The earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories," Pei states in the post.



Nothing's Ear 1 will need to make a grand statement in order to go up against big contenders like the AirPods or Bose earbuds. Since the earbuds will feature a "stripped-down aesthetic," the company could be working on delivering high-quality audio at a more affordable price, offering value over design.



Again, Nothing hasn't specifically stated the Ear 1 is a pair of true wireless earbuds, but judging from its name and previous images of the Concept 1, along with Pei talking about changing up the earphones market, all signs are pointing towards wireless earbuds.



While we wait for the earbuds to be revealed this June, you'll want to check out the best headphone deals right now if you're after a bargain pair of cans.