Oculus Quest 2 is getting a major upgrade soon — can VR games handle it?

Facebook gave the thumbs up to upgrade its wildly successful Oculus Quest 2 with an even higher refresh rate from its November update. The question is, can apps and games for the VR headset handle it?



Facebook has confirmed (via RoadToVR) that it is working on updating the Quest 2 with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a staggering upgrade from its initial 72Hz when it first launched. Currently, thanks to a more recent update, it can pump out 90Hz. This means the VR headset could already achieve 120Hz from the get-go.

There are many reasons why we're only seeing an upgrade now, though. The Oculus Quest 2's main appeal is not needing a VR-ready laptop or rig to play VR games, being a mobile headset with a battery life of around 2 hours. Bringing 120Hz could mean a significant decline in battery unless it was linked to a PC.



Along with this, VR games and apps needed to be made with 120 FPS in mind, which not many have for the Oculus Quest 2. However, what this does mean is developers now have the choice to develop games that can run up to 120Hz. Look, smoother frame rates mean less motion sickness, and that's always good news for our vertigo.



While there's no word on when the software update will unlock the Quest 2's potential, users can be sure to expect it soon, seeing as it the popular headset launched in October only to get an upgrade in November.



Facebook has high hopes for the Oculus Quest 2, with it being one of the best VR headsets in the market today.



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed that the company is continuing to work on new hardware, one that will "kind of fit the same platform" as the Quest 2. While no official name for the new device is stated, Zuckerberg did mention that the "content that works on Quest 2 should be forward compatible." Does anyone hear Quest 3? It might be time to invest in one of the best VR-ready laptops.