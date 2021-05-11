Nvidia reveals RTX 30 Studio laptops for content creators — new XPS 15, HP ZBook and more

Nvidia has revealed a new line of RTX 30-powered Studio laptops for content creators, and not only can they deliver up to 8K HDR raw video editing, but they come with over 60 RTX-accelerated creator apps.



The tech company claims its Studio platform can deliver up to seven times faster 4K video editing, up to four times faster photo editing, along with a simple AI to add advanced effects with a simple click. What's more, this is just the performance of a Dell XPS 15 with its new Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU for more budget-friendly laptops.

Nvidia Studio laptops

The new Studio laptops include the HP ZBook Studio with an RTX 3080 and DreamColor pro display, a Dell XPS 17 equipped with an RTX 3060 and an HDR Display with 100% Adobe RGB, along with a Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro with an RTX 3050 GPU sporting a 1440p Display with 100% sRGB coverage.



According to Nvidia, the new Studio laptops can dish out double the video rendering speeds compared to previous-gen laptops, with up to 8K video editing, and components such as 16GB GPU memory, along with 1440p and 4K "Creator-Grade" display panels.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Along with the new Studio laptops, Nvidia has also announced new RTX compatibility with over 60 creator apps.



This includes Adobe Photoshop, now with Super-Resolution AI that Nvidia claims is 35 times faster than an iGPU; Nvidia Omniverse with an RTX-accelerated platform for 3D content creation, Autodesk Arnold and Blender, which can now render complex volumes with Nano VDB, along with OBS Studio and AVerMedia.



Nvidia's new line of RTX-powered Studio laptops looks to be a content creator's dream device, but we won't know how well they'll perform until we test them out ourselves. We can't wait to check them out.