Nvidia confirms leaked PlayStation exclusive games for PC used only for 'testing'

A recent Nvidia GeForce Now leak showed off a number of PlayStation exclusive titles coming to the cloud gaming service, including God of War and PS5's Demon's Souls and Returnal. Now, Nvidia has responded to the leak stating the list of unannounced games were only used for testing.



Software developer Ighor July came across the game list in the Nvidia GeForce Now database, which listed a number of games expected to be available on the service. This means that many long-awaited PlayStation games would finally come to PC.

Nvidia released a statement in response to the leak (via IGN), claiming these games were "used only for internal tracking and testing" and that any of the games seen in the database are "neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game."

(Image credit: Medium / Ighor July)

"NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed," the company said. "NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game."



According to a post on Reddit, many other rumored and unannounced games were on the list, including GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas remasters, Half-Life 2 remastered, Gears 6', Bioshock 2022', Resident Evil 4 Remake, and more. it also mentioned Halo 5: Guardians for PC along with a Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC.



While Nvidia's response doesn't state whether these games will be added to its streaming service or if they will ever make it to PC since Nvidia claims these games have yet to be confirmed, we do know Sony is making a big effort to bring some titles to PC.



Earlier this year, Sony acquired PC port experts Nixxes Software. This suggested we would soon see PS4 and PS5 games make their way to PC. Plus, as previously reported, PlayStation Studios’ Steam page suggested more PC ports are on the way.



Still, we'll take the leak with a grain of salt, as none of these titles have yet to be confirmed. It's interesting to note that the Reddit post specifically points out that there was no mention of Bloodborne for PC; a hugely sought-after PlayStation title many have wanted to finally arrive on PC.



Speaking of a game that's both on PC and PS5, check out our review of Deathloop — a contender for one of the best PS5 games of the year.