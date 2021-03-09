Nothing Concept 1 are truly wireless earbuds that could take on the AirPods Pro

Over the last couple of months, Carl Pei's Nothing has been teasing a brand-new line of smart devices, although it had yet to be determined what kind of devices we could expect. That is, until now (although there's still no real confirmation of what it is).



The ex-OnePlus co-founder's recently established brand has teased its very first product, and it looks like truly wireless earbuds. This would prove previous reports the brand would be developing a pair of earbuds as its first product.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Labeled "Concept 1," it's our first look at the London-based tech company's first device, and what we can expect for its future products, which the brand states will be coming this summer.



While we do get a look at the smart device, the post never truly states what it is. We do know that Nothing will be "embracing raw tech" and will "peel off everything superficial, like unnecessary branding on the surface." The truly wireless earbuds signify this by being transparent, with a simple "Nothing" logo encased inside the bud and minimal colors. However, this may look vastly different once it comes to market.



As the post explains, Nothing's smart devices will be more about the customer experience, with the post even describing the Concept 1 as "inspiration from a grandmother’s tobacco pipe." It's bizarre, but we're intrigued.



Nothing's design principles fall under three categories, including being weightless, effortless and timeless. So, expect that reflected on its potential smartphones, headphones, or anything released by Nothing.



Carl Pei's Nothing recently bought smartphone company Essential, which means we could see a smartphone from the brand this summer or further down the line. Essential had brought up a 'Candy Bar' smartphone form factor before, which could very well fit with Nothing's more original ideas.