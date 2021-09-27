New MacBook Air tipped to go into mass production in 2022 — prepare for next-gen Apple Silicon

A refreshed MacBook Air is reportedly in the works, and Apple is expected to begin mass production of the rumored laptop in the third quarter of 2022. What's more, it's believed to boast Apple's updated silicon chip: M2.



Previous rumors suggested the redesigned MacBook Air would arrive sometime during the first half of 2022, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims (via iMore) the colorful range of MacBook Air models will go into production towards the second half of next year.

Apple's impressive M1 MacBook Air introduced in 2020 launched in November, which means next year's model is expected to launch around the same time if Kuo's claim is to be believed. Earlier this year, Kuo also claimed a 2022 release date for the MacBook Air, stating that its display would feature the same mini LED technology as the iPad Pro.



While rumors of an M1X MacBook Pro are swirling, the MacBook Air 2022 is expected to come with an upgraded M2 processor, according to Twitter leaker Dylan (@dylandkt). The next-gen Mac processors reportedly went into mass production last April, but many expect these chips to be the M1X instead.

Renders of alleged MacBook Air 2021 design (Image credit: Jon Prosser/RendersByIan)

According to leaker Jon Prosser, the new MacBook Air will reportedly offer an array of colorful variants too, similar to the new iMac line that was revealed at Apple's Spring Loaded event. From its display to its improved processor, the 2022 MacBook Air is looking to be the laptop to beat; provided these rumors come true.



Before next year's MacBook Air launches, the long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are tipped to be revealed at an upcoming Apple event this fall, both sporting an M1X processor and brand-new mini LED backlit displays. A recent leak suggests the laptops will boast sharper displays.