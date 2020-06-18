New Dell XPS 13 now just $979, lowest price ever

The 2020 Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy, period. And for a limited time, you can get our favorite everyday notebook for its best price yet.

Right now, you can get the new 2020 Dell XPS 13 for $979 via coupon, "50OFF699". Normally, this laptop retails for $1,099, so that's $119 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Dell laptop.

It packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) bezel-less display, a 1-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

If you need more power, you can get the XPS 13 with Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM for $1,322 via code, "50OFF699".

The Dell XPS 13 is a great alternative to the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and bezel-less InfinityEdge display. We gave it a 5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its powerful performance and excellent battery life.

In terms of design, the finely-crafted machine Dell XPS 13 is a showstopper from exterior to interior. The lid's anodized aluminum finish is cool to the touch and looks stylish.

We tested the new XPS 13 with Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM hardware in the real world. It let us watch an episode of Tiger King on Netflix while running 25 other open tabs in Google Chrome — all without a stutter.

In our lab on Geekbench 4.3, which tests overall performance, the XPS 13 notched a score of 19,053. It beat the premium laptop average (16,669), the Spectre x360 which has the same CPU (18,408), and the MacBook (Intel Core i5 CPU) (18,221).

The XPS 13 in this deal houses a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, so expect no less than seamless performance.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches, the 2.8-pound XPS 13 is smaller than the 2019 model which makes it one of the smallest ultraportables around. It's lighter than both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

However, the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) is a tad lighter but slightly thicker.

For peace of mind, the XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello. It's a nice, easy way to add an extra layer of security.

As for connectivity, the new XP13 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headset jack and a microSD slot. If you're planning on using a mouse or external hard drive, you're going to need to invest in a USB Type-C hub.

As with all Dell deals, this one will go fast, so be sure to grab it while you still can.