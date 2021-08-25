MSI GF65 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 GPU falls to $949

Gaming laptops with RTX 30 series graphics can cost you a pretty penny. Luckily, retailers are currently offering solid discounts on these powerful gamer rigs.

Big box retailer Best Buy currently offers the MSI G65 gaming laptop for $949. That's $150 off its traditional price of $1,099 — its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen this season.

Making this deal even more tempting, it includes a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

MSI GF65 deal

MSI GF65 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on this MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. This deal bundles one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.View Deal

The MSI GF65 is one of the more affordable RTX 3060 gaming laptops out there. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10750H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and a 512GB solid-state drive.

Although we didn't review this particular model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the GS66 Stealth, GT76 Titan, and GE66 Raider. We've found that MSI's family of laptops generally delivers powerful graphics and overall performance.

With a weight of 4.1 pounds and 14.1 x 10 x 0.9-inches, the GF65 Thin is lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), Razer Blade 15 (OLED) (4.9 pounds, 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), and Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

If you're bargain hunting for a powerful RTX 30 gaming laptop under $1,000, the MSI GF65 is a great choice.