Microsoft Terminal is out of beta, available to everyone

You can always expect some interesting things to come out of Microsoft Build. And this year is no different. The company has announced that Microsoft Terminal is coming out of beta just in time for the digital iteration of the show. That means that everyone, not just developers, can get their hands on the powerful tool.

If you’re unfamiliar with Windows Terminal, it’s an open-source program that’s currently available in the Windows Store. Terminal is also a one-stop-shop for a bunch of utilities including the traditional cmd line as well as PowerShell and Windows Subsystem for Linux. Each utility allows those who are so inclined to communicate with Windows directly and assign tasks by way of various commands.

Last year, Terminal was released as more of a project. Previously, the code was only available via GitHub. However, to the delight of everyone last year, Microsoft officially brought it to the Windows Store.

So what’s so cool about Windows Terminal? In addition to accessing Windows Command and the other utilities, Microsoft prettied up the interface, allowing developers to customize as they see fit. There’s also multiple tab support, full GPU-based text rendering and even emoji. We’re eager to see what surprises and goodies Build 2020 has in store for Microsoft fans.