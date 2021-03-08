Microsoft Edge 89 ushers in Vertical Tabs and New History View

The long-awaited Vertical Tabs update to Microsoft Edge has arrived and brought along a New History View with it. Microsoft released version 89 of the Chromium-based browser, and things appear to be improving.

Vertical tabs are meant to be more efficient at using the screen space for users with displays with an aspect ratio of 16:9. You can now click on vertical tabs and easily switch between them and group related tabs together, a feature we've seen available on Google Chrome for a little while now.

In a blog post, Microsoft corporate VP Liat Ben-Zur stated. "To make tab management and organization easier, vertical tabs are now generally available this month. "Now everyone can view and manage their tabs from a pane on the side with a single click. This allows you to clearly see the tab titles and controls, making it easier to find and switch between the tabs you need, regardless of how many you have open."

Microsoft Edge users can now toggle between horizontal and vertical tabs by clicking the "Turn on/off vertical tabs" icon on the tab row's far left. Vertical tabs are displayed as icons unless you hover over them with the mouse pointer. However, you can pin the pane to the browser window's left side so that individual page titles remain visible.

Edge also now comes with a new way to view browsing history. When users go to history, it now opens as a dropdown from the toolbar instead of opening a full-page view in settings.

This is done to allow users to easily search, manage and open their history without navigating away from the current page. If you prefer the original style, you can pin the drop-down menu on the right side of the browser.

It looks like Microsoft is stepping up its browsing game with these latest updates, but they still have a long way to go as Edge is still the newbie in the Chromium-based browser game.