MacBook Air 2022 could get major redesign — mini-LED display and M2 chip likely

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are the latest laptops to get a design overhaul, making the jump to mini-LED displays and sporting the vastly enhanced M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Now many believe the next MacBook Air will get the same treatment. A recent leak suggests that's exactly what Apple fans should expect.



Tipped to arrive by mid-2022, Apple's rumored MacBook Air is likely to boast a 13.3 -inch mini-LED display, along with MagSafe, a 1080p webcam, USB-C ports, and the Cupertino tech giant's next-generation processor: the M2 chip. That's not all, as we can also expect a similar array of color options akin to this years' iMac models.

The upcoming MacBook (Air) will release in the middle of 2022. It will have MagSafe, a 1080p webcam, USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, and no fans. There will be color options similar to the iMac 24. The bezels and keyboard will be an off white with full sized function keys.October 21, 2021 See more

According to notable Apple analyst Dylan (via Notebookcheck), we can expect a similar design to the new MacBook models, which means small bezels and a notch on the display. Seeing as this is the MacBook Air, it will be thinner and lighter than the MacBook Pro, which means fans should expect some sacrifices. This includes no SD card reader or HDMI port. Plus, the Air isn't expected to have the Pro's "ProMotion" either, which means no 120Hz display.



The MacBook Air 2022 is expected to deliver multiple external display support, much like the M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models. This suggests we may see the M1 Pro chip if the M2 processor isn't introduced. Interestingly, Dylan notes the new MacBook Air's bezels and keyboard will be an "off white," with full-sized function keys. We'll have to wait and see how this color scheme will look if the leak is accurate.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/RendersByIan)

This isn't the first time we've heard of these 2022 MacBook Air features. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated Apple is planning to release the next-generation MacBook Air in 2022, sporting a 13.3-inch mini-LED display. Another recent leak claimed the next MacBook Air will pack Apple's updated M2 chip, too.



Earlier this year, leaker Jon Prosser said Apple is purportedly releasing some fun MacBook Air colors — just like the vibrant new iMac line. So far, the rumor mill is churning out similar claims when it comes to the MacBook Air 2022, which is a good sign of what we'll see when it launches. Still, only time will tell if these rumors come true.



While we wait, check out our thoughts on the current M1 MacBook Air, and if you like what you see, find a fantastic deal for it in our list of best MacBook deals.